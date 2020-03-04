[ku-nan-asks-courtroom-to-exclude-general-public,-media-from-listening-to-his-asset-declarations-to-pm-in-buy-to-avoid-hostility,-compromise-on-protection]

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court March 4, 2020. — Photo by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March four — Previous minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor asked the Significant Courtroom these days to check out his previous sworn declarations of assets to past prime ministers with out the existence of the general public and the media.

His lawyer argued that this was necessary to stay away from feasible hostility to him and his household and to stop their security from getting compromised.

Tengku Adnan, who is currently on demo for allegedly obtaining a RM2 million bribe from a businessman in 2016, previously asserted in court docket that the RM2 million was a donation for Umno’s by-election bills.

Tengku Adnan had previously also explained he did not will need the RM2 million for himself, stating that he was currently a successful businessman right before he initial joined Cabinet in 2001.

Tengku Adnan’s law firm Datuk Tan Hock Chuan nowadays questioned the court docket to exclude the general public from currently being existing when he asks additional questions to his customer concerning the latter’s declaration of property though in govt to a few unique key ministers in 2001, 2006, 2013 and 2016.

“The declaration of assets is mainly a compilation of private data not only of my customer, but also his family associates, his wife and little ones, as very well as aspects of property,” the lawyer told the Significant Court docket.

“These declarations of property when made at the substance time had been only disclosed to the prime minister, 1 man or woman, only to the key minister,” Tan reported, arguing that there is no hazard of these files currently being fictitious or an afterthought as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Fee is informed of the practice of asset declarations to the primary minister.

Tan stated Tengku Adnan’s lawful crew was only geared up to enable the choose and the prosecution check out the declaration of belongings, but not to have it publicised because of to the private nature of the facts contained.

Tan based mostly his application for in-digicam proceedings on Area 15(one) of the Courts of Judicature Act, which presents for the court’s electrical power to hear any courtroom proceedings in camera if it is satisfied that it is expedient in the pursuits of justice, public protection, public security or propriety, or for other adequate factors to do so.

“The community would have to be excluded as effectively as reporters, but functions are not excluded. I emphasise we are only asking for a little section of the proceedings to be in digicam, just people 4 inquiries,” Tan stated, referring to his prepared further thoughts to Tengku Adnan on the four paragraphs in Tengku Adnan’s witness statement which touched on the four asset declarations.

Tan, who was arguing for an in-digital camera proceeding in the “interests of justice” and “sufficient reasons”, spelled out that he did not intend to have the court docket to go through all the specifics of Tengku Adnan’s belongings but to establish his financial situation and deficiency of intention to just take RM2 million for himself.

“We are not asking My Lord to read each and every page, we are not even going to refer to each page of the declarations of assets. The function of the defence is to show what is the amount of money of property which the accused have declared to the primary minister mainly because our situation is that he did not have mens rea, he did not have intention.

“The accused must be supplied the opportunity to show he is not a human being of these types of intentions prison, he does not need the RM2 million because he acquired this quantity of money, far more than more than enough. In truth, we are adducing that he is normally the one who innovations revenue for his get together,” he said of Tengku Adnan who is at the moment Umno treasurer and former Umno secretary-common.

Even though agreeing that Tengku Adnan’s asset declarations are not official strategies, Tan explained that Tengku Adnan did not want to expose his loved ones to community scrutiny and also to keep away from attainable hostility towards him and his loved ones.

Citing a previous drug case exactly where the trial choose has the discretion to hear section of the trial in camera when he felt there is hostility from the community in court, Tan mentioned: “The point I’m building is the Significant Courtroom decide has wide discretion. Our situation is not hostility from the community gallery, the hostility may perhaps occur immediately after if the doc is available in the general public eye, social media what have you. It’s not tough for documents like these at the time tendered and marked, to be offered simply. That is the fear of the shopper and his relatives.”

Tan also reported that if the choose agrees to hear matters relating to Tengku Adnan’s asset declarations in non-public, this would suggest that any linked proof and the documents on the declared property would not be claimed or posted or disseminated to the general public.

Prosecution objects

Deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim objected to Tengku Adnan’s application for in-digicam proceedings, arguing that Tengku Adnan’s law firm has not shown how this would be in the pursuits of justice and also arguing that the asset declaration files are not privileged paperwork with confidential information.

Whilst noting that the Prime Minister’s Department’s Code of Ethics for customers of the administration requires all customers of administration — which include Tengku Adnan then — to declare their property and their family’s property to the prime minister, Julia mentioned this code of ethics did not say that these declarations are to be classified or to be privileged paperwork.

Julia also argued that Tengku Adnan’s attorney experienced not demonstrated “sufficient reasons” for an in digital camera hearing, questioning the foundation for the prospective community hostility if the asset details are manufactured acknowledged.

“I think it’s a very well-known and recognized fact and as discussed by the accused in his witness statement that he is a prosperous businessman just before he entered politics. Individuals now know he is a wealthy man or woman, a thriving businessman, so the know-how about how a lot he has, that he declared to the prime minister, will not shock any person.

“It is currently general public knowledge, his wealth, his business, it is public understanding. Only to say that it may perhaps induce hostility to him and his household following it becomes general public knowledge, it is not enough motive for the courtroom to workout the jurisdiction,” she argued, stating that it would be various if threats to the accused or his loved ones due to their prosperity is cited.

Whilst acknowledging that the asset declaration was only to the key minister and is not a community document, Julia argued that Tengku Adnan himself made the decision to present in court to support his scenario and that he would have to choose the hazard of the make any difference turning out to be general public.

“If he decides to post whatsoever document in help of his situation in a community trial, then you operate the possibility of the community recognizing, getting obtain to all those paperwork, I’m absolutely sure it is a calculated threat that he takes to assist his demo,” she mentioned.

Julia also cited a previous court ruling involving a community detailed firm where the court experienced ruled that mere sensitivity to publicity is not more than enough to justify a private hearing.

In response, Tan also mentioned that his software was only for a limited part of the trial to be kept private, contrasting it with Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s scenario where by the latter had sought for a gag order on the media from talking about the deserves of the prison rates in his SRC Worldwide Sdn Bhd scenario until the end of trial.

Tan also pointed to the private mother nature of data in Tengku Adnan’s declarations, noting that the declarations contained information this sort of as the whole worth of his property, information on his wife, small children, siblings.

“How does it advantage the community to know all this? What for, My Lord? What for? We are not here for glamour, publicity. There is no precise provision or clause to say the asset declaration is general public.

“So he’s a wealthy male, he’s a pretty wealthy person. But the asset declarations includes so a lot of extra aspects, about his wife, his young children, his in-regulations, his mothers and fathers,” he mentioned.

Tan also mentioned that his client’s software was not centered on sensitivity to publicity.

“We are not talking about sensitivity. Our application is launched on the provision that there is adequate reasons so to do, in that the basic safety of the family of the accused and the accused himself will not be compromised. We are not apprehensive about sensitivity, as well late to fret about how a man or woman feels mainly because we have arrive to courtroom,” he mentioned.

Tan said he would not be tendering the asset declarations to the courtroom or present them to the judge if the application for in-camera proceedings is not permitted.

Tengku Adnan’s lawyer and the prosecution introduced their arguments and past courtroom rulings for about an hour and a 50 percent.

When the trial resumes this afternoon, Large Court docket decide Mohamed Zaini Mazlan will provide his determination on irrespective of whether to let this part of the demo involving extra concerns on Tengku Adnan’s prosperity and his statutory declarations on his belongings to be listened to in camera or read privately with out the public remaining existing.