Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Substantial Courtroom March five, 2020. — Image by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March five — Umno treasurer Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor right now denied in court docket that a receipt issued from an Umno receipt ebook for a businessman’s alleged RM2 million political donation was forged right after he was arrested in 2018.

Tengku Adnan, commonly regarded as Ku Nan, nevertheless also mentioned that Federal Territories division of Umno normally destroys its possess copies of the receipts and retains no records of these kinds of transactions.

Tengku Adnan, who is on demo for allegedly obtaining the RM2 million as a bribe from businessman Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong in the sort of a 2016 cheque deposited in Tengku Adnan’s corporation Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd, was testifying in his individual defence.

Tengku Adnan had insisted that the RM2 million was Chai’s political donation to Federal Territories Umno for the political party’s charges in the two June 2016 by-elections of Sungai Besar and Kuala Kangsar, and experienced also previously stated that he experienced employed his have money as progress funds for Umno’s by-election shelling out in advance of Chai’s donation was prepared.

No documents of political donations

Under cross-examination by the prosecution’s deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim, Tengku Adnan replied “no” when requested if there is a document in Federal Territories Umno of Tan’s alleged RM2 million donation to the Federal Territories Umno.

Tengku Adnan explained he did not require to notify Umno headquarters about Chai’s alleged RM2 million political donation.

“As I have said previously, this received nothing to do with Umno HQ, I’m main of Umno Federal Territories, I’m the main. I can inquire folks to donate from any sources which I can get donations. It is not only KK Chai, so many other folks have contributed since they sense they should really lead to Umno. It’s Federal Territories (Umno), I am the chairman,” he stated.

Julia: But you mentioned no documents of donation by Tan Sri KK Chai?

Tengku Adnan: Normally we never record any donations.

Julia: Are you saying you by yourself personally resolved as head of Federal Territories Umno, you by yourself decided to substitute the payment from Tan Sri KK Chai for the alleged dollars innovations that you made?

Tengku Adnan: Indeed.

A receipt for every donation

Regardless of declaring that no documents of political donations have been held, Tengku Adnan went on to assert that everyone who produced a political donation to Umno would get a receipt.

Confirming that he had signed a receipt with the serial quantity 376241 dated June 14, 2016, to Chai for the RM2 million cheque, Tengku Adnan also verified that this receipt issued out of Umno’s official receipt reserve was prepared on his directions by Umno team — which he said could have been either these from the party HQ or Federal Territories chapter.

“Yes, simply because every single donation which I acquire from any person, they will get a receipt, simply because it’s not supposed for me, it’s for the celebration,” he replied.

Revealed the first Umno receipt e-book in court, Tengku Adnan confirmed that the initial receipt in the e book with the serial variety 376201 was dated August 24, 2017, and that Chai’s 2016 receipt (376241) was between two receipts issued in 2018.

Tengku Adnan mentioned the receipt with serial variety 376240 was dated Oct 12, 2018, although the receipt with the serial variety 376242 was dated November 16, 2018.

Contrary to other receipts which continue to experienced two carbon copies intended for submitting and for office use still left in the receipt reserve, no these copies of the receipt for Chai was remaining in the Umno receipt e book, with Tengku Adnan also pointing out that yet another unrelated receipt with the serial range 376244 likewise had all its three copies pulled out from the guide.

Tengku Adnan claimed, on the other hand, it was normal exercise for Umno to pull out all the 3 copies of a receipt – the primary and carbon copies — from Umno headquarters’ receipt book, as the Umno headquarters would or else be audited when the money involved are not connected to the headquarters but to point out chapters.

Julia: So you stated all three copies ended up taken out of the receipt e book mainly because not meant for Umno HQ, it is intended for Umno Federal Territories?

Tengku Adnan: Agreed.

Julia: If that is so, then the two carbon copies will have been in possession of Umno Federal Territories?

Tengku Adnan: Ordinarily we damage it, mainly because we do not hold data.

Tengku Adnan then disagreed that the 2016 receipt to Chai was an “anomaly” in the receipt guide the place its first receipt was dated 2017, further more disagreeing that the anomaly in dates intended that the receipt to Chai was a solid doc.

Julia then pointed out that Tengku Adnan was arrested on November 14, 2018 and the November 16, 2018 date of the receipt (376242) issued quickly right after the purported receipt to Chai (376241), further suggesting that this intended the 2016 receipt to Chai “was created or was forged after” Tengku Adnan was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Fee.

“I disagree, I never cast items,” Tengku Adnan replied.

Records of income innovations

Formerly ,Tengku Adnan had claimed that he had questioned Chai to publish out the RM2 million cheque to his firm Tadmansori Holdings as he had superior resources for Umno’s use in the 2016 by-elections, and more confirmed right now that Umno had previously applied cheques to refund him for hard cash advancements that he experienced made.

He agreed that the cheques employed by Umno to repay his developments arrived from Umno’s individual funds, but could not affirm if all these kinds of cheques arrived from Umno’s financial institution account, expressing: “Some certainly, some I don’t know, I just can’t remember.”

Tengku Adnan to begin with mentioned he did not know if there were data of all his cash improvements to Umno, prior to disagreeing that there were being data of all this sort of money improvements.

Julia: I was suggesting that because they could repay you those people hard cash improvements, they would have records of all the advancements that you created?

Tengku Adnan: Disagree. I disagree lah. Perhaps you do not know how political funding runs.

The demo prior to Higher Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan resumes this afternoon, with Tengku Adnan’s lawyer Datuk Tan Hock Chuan predicted to question him questions.

