Kubalik Records hat trick, Chicago rally past Tampa Bay

Tampa Dominic Kubarik scored a hat-trick with three goals in the third period.

Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point each had goals and assists

Stephen Stamkos failed in match due to undisclosed injury

Since December 13, 2009, Chicago has beaten Lightning for the first time in regulation, Slater Keckek scored the first goal of the season, and Brandon Third added another score.

The Blackhawks scored three goals in a span of 5-20 and a total of five goals in the third quarter, eliminating the shortage of two goals.

Collie Crawford of Chicago finished with 37 saves.

Tampa Bay has won eight straight games against Chicago, 14-0-2 in the last 16 meetings of the regular season.

Koekkoek, the first round pick of 2012 by Lightning, fired shots from the appropriate points of the final winner to traffic. It was his first goal since April 5.

The first two periods were dominated by a special team, with a total of eight power play opportunities in a special team play for a total of 52/15 seconds in the first 32:38 of the game.

But both goaltenders were sharp. McElhinney faced four shots during the penalty kill, but Crawford avoided eight shots to keep the game scoreless for two periods.

Points finally broke through during the second period at 15:31, couple play. He circled the zone from the left circle to the high slot, and zipped the wrist shot through traffic for his 24th goal of the season.

Kucherov recorded 17 seconds in the third period. He scored the feed from the points off-shot from the side of the net to offside in the 32nd goal of the season.

Chicago gained momentum from his fifth power play opportunity after Luke Shen whistled for interference at two-thirds at 28 o’clock. Eight seconds after the end of the Man Advantage, the third scored a rebound 4-36.

In the next shift, Tampa Bay was called for an intentional offside call and sent face off back to the Lightning Zone. Kubalik spotted another rebound and drew the game 26 seconds after Saad’s goal. Kubarik took second place in power play at 11:43.

Kubarik won a hat trick with an empty net goal to play in the remaining 2:31.

Note: Tampa Bay captain Stephen Stamkos missed the match with undisclosed injuries after further testing on Thursday. … Lightning RW Pat Maroon was wounded due to injury. … Lightning LW Break Coleman failed to be with his wife because the couple had their first child. … Chicago D Nick Sealer was a healthy wound.

Lightning: Hosting Calgary frames on Saturday.

Blackhawks: Saturday at the Florida Panthers.

