Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 years in prison for killing father of rape survivor Unnaa – India News

A Delhi court on Friday sentenced Kuldeep Singh Sengar and six people sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing the father of a rape survivor, Unna, news agency ANI reported.

The court also ordered Senger and his brother Jai Deep alias Atul Singh Sengar to pay 10 marks per hand as damages to the family.

On Wednesday, a court convicted seven people, including Sengar, his brother and two police officers, over the death of the father of a woman raped by Sengar in June 2017.

Sengar, Tis Hazara District Court sent to jail in December 2019 for “the rest of his natural biological life” for raping a woman when she was a minor. Last month, he was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

Sengar, his brother, and three aides were convicted of a felony murder other than homicide (section 304), criminal conspiracy (120B), unlawful restraint (341), voluntary injury (323) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of gun laws.

Officers Ashok Singh Bhadauria and KP Singh were also convicted of making false allegations (fathers 211 and 218) against the father as well as assaulting him in court custody.

Sengar’s aides beat up the surviving father and his associate on April 3, 2018 in Unna, where he went to a rape hearing. The surviving member’s father died at the prison hospital five days later.

