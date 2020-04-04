Kumail Nanjiani, Emily Gordon Playing 'Not Working' On 'Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!' : NPR







PETER SAGAL, ​​HOST:

And now the game where we ask people who are hanging out alone to hang out with us so they don’t hang out alone doesn’t seem so bad. It’s called Not Working. Kumail Nanjiani was already known as a comic and actor on HBO’s “Silicon Valley.” But the movie he made with his wife, Emily Gordon, about their many unusual side called “The Big Bad” was one of the biggest hits of 2017, earning them an Oscar nomination. So, of course, they took on that new conduct and did what every superstar couple dreams of. They started a podcast. Emily Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, welcome to wait … DON’T TELL ME.

(DAMAGE OF THE DAMAGE EFFECT)

EMILY GORDON: Thank you for having us. We are happy to be here, not there.

KUMAIL NANJIANI: Yes.

SAGAL: And how are you guys doing with shelter in place and isolation?

NANJIANI: Okay, you know, it changes every day. I feel like every day is a whole new set of feelings. And it’s kind of, like, hey, I wonder what he’s keeping today. If I wake up and look at the news, that changes my whole day.

GORDON: That’s correct, which you should do as you get up.

NANJIANI: I resisted today and yesterday. The two days before that, I was not able to resist and just worked myself into a lather until 8.30 a.m.

SAGAL: (Laughter) Now, you guys made a movie about how I met you called “The Great Sick,” in which, Kumail, you actually played yourself. And it was a great success. And I think it’s true that people will love you just as you two love in this blockbuster movie. So do you feel a particular obligation not to go crazy and try to kill each other stuck inside all the time?

NANJIANI: But what could be better than that for the sequel?

GORDON: Kumail …

SAGAL: (Laughter).

NANJIANI: Obviously, he wouldn’t have been doing it. Someone else will have to have me.

GORDON: Yes, we will not work together later if that happens.

NANJIANI: No matter which side of the equation I’m on, I’m not going to be in this movie. I mean, I will hear people on Twitter going, if Kumail and Emily are cut, I don’t believe in love anymore. That’s a lot of pressure.

GORDON: That’s a lot of pressure.

SAGAL: Yeah.

NANJIANI: That is why we are here to announce that we will not speak out.

GORDON: We’re doing good (laughter).

SAGAL: You do very well. I’m glad to hear it. I want to ask about one scene in particular. It’s a scene where Emily, the character, ends up at Kumail’s house and wants to get up at midnight and asks, like, I got to get a cup of coffee at dinner across the street. And it seems incredibly strange to want to do that. And it turns out she really wants to go to the bathroom. So my first question is, A, did it really happen? And second, whose idea was to put it in the movie to see people like me?

GORDON (laughing). It was very much my idea because I was trying to think about the important points of intimacy in relationships that you really don’t see in movies. And I always have talks with my friends, A, when you’re early in a relationship, what do you do when you need to pop into a man’s house? It’s just a conversation I’ve had at brunch many times. And everyone got a funny story like, oh, I had to go to Target. I had to do the coffee shop. I had to do this. But it’s similar to the signs, pretending we don’t have any bodily functions that having bodily functions is a progression of a relationship.

SAGAL: Sorry, is that – so it turns out that all the women I see have brunch at the corner of the restaurant – that’s what we’re talking about?

GORDON: It’s just stool speech all the time. That’s all we discuss.

MO ROCCA: I wanted to ask you – at what point in brunch do you come out?

GORDON: As soon as the drinks are ordered, I’d say.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well, yes, we talked about your movie, but I think what America wants to hear about this picture of you, Kumail, a beautiful South Asian geeky, has come out. And you are no longer thin.

NANJIANI: Yeah, no.

GORDON: No. No.

SAGAL: You got a sensation on the Internet.

NANJIANI: I didn’t think it would be as sensational as it did. It was really surprising. So I was capturing the movie I found a buff for. I posted it. And they checked in an hour later, and nothing happened. And then they checked in an hour later. And it was done – it was everywhere. I was on my Twitter feed, and it was just my own torso uncovered over and over. And it was – honestly, I felt very – well, I felt like a jerk for a very good reason. But I felt emotionally naked, too. I did not know that it would turn into what has changed.

SAGAL: First of all, we have to explain. You play a role in a Marvel superhero movie, don’t you?

NANJIANI: Yeah, it’s a Marvel superhero movie called “Eternal.” And, you know, to me, it was like, I was the first South Asian superhero in the Marvel movie. And I was like, I want this to be a guy who looks like he can take on someone like Thor, who can take on someone like Captain America, you know? So where did you come from. I didn’t want South Asia’s first superhero to be the first Marvel hero out of shape either.

(LAUGHTER)

NANJIANI: I was like, I want to break only one barrier now. The other is for someone else.

GORDON (laughing).

NANJIANI: So where did you come from. I was like, I really want to get in shape to try and, like, hang with Thor, you know?

GORDON: Well, you love it.

NANJIANI: Now I love you.

GORDON: Yeah.

NANJIANI: I love it. But I didn’t find Thor, but it was my effort.

ROCCA: Are you able to keep that house, like, when you’re not able to get out and go to the gym, you say, while you’re at the shelter?

GORDON: Let me just say quickly that he is unable to keep it because he has actually added to it in the last three weeks.

NANJIANI: Okay, I – basically, just before the quarantine hit, we saw it coming, so I got a set of dumbbells and a bench. And we put it in our garage. And I have been working as if my health depended on it. It is – I don’t know what it is about not being able to control anything in the world that makes me really control the only thing I can.

GORDON: It’s a textbook, Kumail.

ROCCA: Well, you know, there’s this concept called risk-zero bias, where in an uncertain situation, you do something that you feel like you’re getting control over the situation. And that’s why a lot of people improve toilet paper because it’s really cheap, and it can feel like you’re doing something to control the situation. But you’re working out, and that’s your version of buying toilet paper.

GORDON: That’s absolutely fine.

NANJIANI: Yeah, we don’t have any toilet paper, but my biceps look good.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Kumail and Emily, it’s a pleasure to talk to you. And today we called here to play a game we call …

BY KURTIS: The Great Chick.

SAGAL: That’s right. You made the movie “The Great Sick,” so we’ll be asking you about The Big Chick, namely Big Bird.

GORDON (laughing).

SAGAL: Answer 2 of the 3 questions about the Giant whatever, and you’ll win our prize for one of our listeners, the voice of anyone who can choose on their email. Bill, who do Kumail and Emily play for?

KURTIS: Bella Norvig of New York, N.Y.

NANJIANI: Good. Here is your first question, guys. Are you ready to do it?

GORDON: Ready. We are ready.

SAGAL: Good. Your first question – Big Bird can be litigant, like many giant animals. Big Bird or his human representatives once summoned who – A, the owners of the Seagram Building in New York because he kept moving through the large glass windows and concussing himself; B, Yandy, sexy Big Bird costume makers; or, C, makers, quote, “male enhancement supplement,” who used the slogan, how do you think Big Bird went that way?

GORDON: OK, let’s talk about that.

NANJIANI: OK, let’s talk about this. What do you think? It is either the …

GORDON: The sexy costume or male enhancement.

NANJIANI: I feel it’s B.

GORDON: Me too. I think it’s a B.

NANJIANI: Are you okay with that?

GORDON: Yeah, let’s go.

NANJIANI: We went B.

SAGAL: You’re right, guys.

GORDON: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: It was fun – it was, like, nice to see your process. It was like “The Big Sick 2”. It was very good. Yes, the answer is B. It’s a pretty sexy Big Bird costume, I mean. All right. Big Bird had some amazing accomplishments while being away from “Sesame Street,” like which of these? He, A, has run 40 yards faster than several offensive linemen in the NFL combine; B, he defeated actor Jason Schwartzman on an episode of “Lip Sync Battle”; or, C, did he take first place in the 2003 Nathan’s Hot Dogs Contest, which bested both Joey Chestnut and Cookie Monster?

NANJIANI: OK. So I think we went …

GORDON: A?

NANJIANI: Let’s go A.

SAGAL: No, it was actually B. He beat Jason Schwartzman in a rap battle.

(STORAGE OF THE EFFECT OF THROMBONE THINKING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Oh, no.

SAGAL: Good. Here’s your last question. If you have it, you win it all. Here we go. The Big Bird costume – if it is said to be a costume and not an actual bird – is made up of that – A, turkey feathers but just a turkey edge; Masks B, N95; or, C, remaining parts of Bert?

NANJIANI: Oh, my God. EVERYTHING YOU HAVE. So this is a tough one. I wonder if you can make N95 masks from Big Bird costumes, in which case imagine a bunch of Big Bird costumes being sent to hospitals across the country.

ROCCA: This is that heartbreaking segment that should end with newscast.

(LAUGHTER)

GORDON: Kids just cry.

NANJIANI: Yeah.

GORDON: I think maybe A is the answer.

NANJIANI: OK.

GORDON: I feel like maybe turkey feathers.

NANJIANI: We will join A.

GORDON: Yeah.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: It was, in fact, A. It’s made of turkey butt feathers. By the way, that’s the same thing those feather boas do using Vegas showcases.

GORDON: Wow, wow, wow.

SAGAL: Bill, how did Kumail and Emily do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Well, it was a pretty big trip, but they won. Two out of 3 is a winning vote.

(DAMAGE OF THE DAMAGE EFFECT)

SAGAL: Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon host the podcast Staying In. They are also producers of “America Little” on Apple TV. Kumail and Emily, thank you so much for joining us on WAITING FORWARD … DO NOT CHANGE. We really appreciate it.

NANJIANI: Thank you very much for having us.

GORDON: Yeah, thanks.

ROBERTS ROXANNE: Thank you.

SAGAL: Take care. Clearly.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “BIG BIRD”)

EDDIE FLOYD: (Singing) Come on, big bird, for the love of my baby. Qum, a great bird.

SAGAL: In just a minute, Bill puts on his best running shoes for the Limerick Challenge Hearing. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to join us by air. We’ll be back in a minute with more than WAITING Wait … DON’T CHANGE FROM NPR.

