Kumail Nanjiani Remarks On ‘The Eternals’ Coronavirus Hold off

Kumail Nanjiani has commented on the modern news of Disney transferring The Eternals to February 2021 thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

Previous 7 days, a shift in Marvel Studios’ Section 4 slate was announced as a component of Disney’s release date shuffle owing to the coronavirus. The Eternals was originally likely to strike theaters on November 6, 2020, but that launch date now belongs to Black Widow. The Eternals has now moved to Shang Chi‘s launch date of February 12, 2021.

Filming for The Eternals has currently wrapped, but Marvel Studios almost certainly has to match in reshoots at some position ahead of the movie hits theaters early subsequent calendar year. It was also very likely that the to start with trailer for The Eternals was on its way right before the hold off also. As we hold out for extra information on the movie, Kumail Nanjiani took to Twitter to remark on The Eternals‘ coronavirus delay.

There are several far more significant items going on in the earth right now. But the Eternals release day has moved from November 6th, 2020 to February 12th, 2021. So be harmless, wash your arms, remain away from crowds, social length, and we are going to see you in February.

— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 3, 2020

Right here is the official synopsis for Marvel Studios’ The Eternals:

“Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an thrilling new crew of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, historic aliens who have been residing on Earth in solution for 1000’s of decades. Next the functions of Avengers: Endgame, an sudden tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most historic enemy, The Deviants.

Directed by Chloé Zhao from a script published by Matthew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo, The Eternals stars Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayak as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Angelina Jolie as Thena. Package Harrington was forged as Dane Whitman.

The Eternals is at this time scheduled to be launched in theaters on February 12, 2021. Stay tuned to Heroic Hollywood for all the most up-to-date news on the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

