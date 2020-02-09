Kumail Nanjiani’s father has socks with his torn body

Cracked king Kumail Nanjiani I just found out that his father wears a pair of socks with his chiseled body and I just need to know where to buy a pair.

It’s no secret that Kumail Nanjiani is an absolute rig, but it turns out that his father is the biggest fan of his new body.

“Visiting the parents. My father has these socks, ”Kumail tweeted next to a photo of the wonderful socks in question.

Visiting the parents. My father has these socks. pic.twitter.com/35o1rbPeu5

– Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn), February 8, 2020

On the socks you can see not only the same photo that made him famous on PornHub, but also the inscription “I am his father” on his bare chest, which is … something. I mean, I’m talking about a supportive parent.

Kumail recently received a free Pornhub reward for 10 years to thank him for his incredible efforts to become a certified rig. But is that really comparable to a father’s approval?

The post has garnered over 130,000 likes in less than 24 hours, and thousands of fans have asked to sell a pair of these gorgeous socks.

Kumail has already discussed the socks in question in an interview ET Interview with his wife Emily V. Gordon, call the situation “strange”.

The mail arrives just a few days later Chrissy Teigen repeated her husband John Legend on the booty of training tights, which is a whole ass mood (no pun intended).

thanks to whoever sent this pic.twitter.com/NgIXCOiw8D

– christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 7, 2020

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, you probably don’t have time to print out your own thirsty sock-shaped photo, but this is definitely an idea to save for your best friend’s / partner’s birthday. Or just buy them a pair of Kumail Nanjiani socks.

Damn it is 2020, just be disgusting and wear your face on your own socks. You deserve it.

