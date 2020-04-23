Kumkum Bhagya Actress Shikha Singh Announces Being pregnant with an Cute Pic

When the ongoing lockdown may well have undoubtedly dampened the spirits of our Television stars, one actress has all the factors to cheer. Shikha Singh who plays Alia in the preferred exhibit Kumkum Bhagya annoucned on her social media cope with that she is pregnant with her very first kid. Shikha and her partner Karan Shah, a pilot, are expecting their baby immediately after 4 yrs of relationship.

No surprise the pair are tremendous fired up and shared the news with their followers and colleagues. Shikha on her instagram page, posted a sweet impression showing off her newborn bump and cradled in the arms of her adoring partner. ‘Boom Growth Ciao’ she captioned the pic, a nod to the preferred chorus from the present Income Heist. The couple is possible to expect their little one in June.

While, Karan captioned his post as, “Yayyy… Goku: Nooooo, peace gonna be ruined mannn! What did u do” with teh exact same image, close friend Vikas Kalantri replied, Wow tremendous congratulations guys. Excellent news in the lockdown @shikhasingh @car_run welcome to the club and Continue to be Blessed.”

Karan and Shikha have been married right after dating for a when, they on a regular basis get off for vacations and submit lovey dovey pics like the 1 beneath.

Shikha experienced created her debut with the display Still left Appropriate Remaining but acquired level of popularity with her roles in reveals like ‘Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann’, ‘Uttaran’, ‘Na Aana Is Des Laado’ and ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. Currently she is enjoying poplarity participating in Aaliya in Kumkum Bhagya

