Kumkum Bhagya fame Shikha Singh’s happiness knows no bounds when she flaunted her baby bump, PICS

TV actress Shikha Singh, who is known for portraying Alia’s character in Zee TV’s most popular show Kumkum Bhagya, is expecting her first child with her husband Karan Shah. Shikha and Karan tied the knot in May 2016 after dating for a while. Now, after four years of marital bliss, the couple is ready to become parents.

They seem overly excited to embrace the parent as they share the good news in a funny Instagram post.

Kumkum Bhagya Fame Shikha Singh’s Happiness Knows No Bounds Because She Got Her Baby Bump, PICS

Goku: Nooooo, peace will be ruined! What did you do

Take a look:

As soon as Shikha and Karan posted the pictures, Shikha’s Kumkum Bhagya co-stars Mrs. Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia congratulated her.

Talking to Times of India, Shikha is expecting her baby in June. “When Karan and I went to the family, no one thought the coronavirus would come on us. I had informed the production house that I would take a break due to my pregnancy around April, and the production house agreed, but now I am on break from March with Covid 1. My husband is a pilot and he is at home because of the crash, otherwise he is traveling, “she said.

Shikha also said that her family had to fly to Mumbai to be with her at the time of delivery but this was not possible due to lockdown. “My mother and sister were going to join us from Haryana, but now it will not be possible. We are close to the hospital and doctor’s clinic and they are giving us online classes on how to take care of pregnancy,” he added.

This is definitely good news in the midst of a lockdown and a coronavirus outbreak.

Congratulations to the couple!

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.