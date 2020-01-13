Kunio Hatoyama, member of the Family of Diet, reported no 700 million yen inheritance

Loading...

KYODO

The family of experienced legislator Kunio Hatoyama, who passed away in 2016, has not reported around 700 million yen of taxable inheritance, according to sources.

The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau identified the discrepancy last year. The Hatoyama family is believed to have mistakenly excluded the late legislature’s loans to its fund management company from inherited property, sources said Monday.

Hatoyama has held numerous cabinet positions, including home affairs, justice, work and education. His brother Yukio was Prime Minister from 2009 to 2010.

According to a report from Hatoyama’s fund management body, Shinseikai, the politician had received a total of ¥ 450 million in loans before he was dissolved after his death.

The family wrongly underestimated the value of real estate.

The family has already paid 200 million yen in after taxes and fines, they said.

Hatoyama, who died in June 2016 at the age of 67, was born into a prominent political family. He had received massive fortunes from his late mother Yasuko, whose father owned the tire manufacturer Bridgestone Corp. founded.

Hatoyama’s wife and three children are believed to have inherited more than 10 billion yen in total.