Kuo: Mass production on third-generation AirPods will begin in the first half of 2021, design unchanged but new interior [Updated]

Apple is working on third-generation AirPods that will be mass-produced in the first half of 2021, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note to today’s investors.

The new “AirPods” takes over the System-in-Package used for the AirPods Pro, replacing the second-generation “AirPods” rigid-flex PCB + SMT design. According to Kuo, these internal updates represent the biggest change for the third-generation AirPods and suggest that the update does not include design changes and will continue to appear as a second-generation AirPods look.

Kuo’s forecast is a bit confusing because there have been rumors that the “AirPods” update will arrive in 2020, while proposing that no new “AirPods” be released by 2021. Leaker Jon Prosser, for example, recently said, for example, that third-generation “AirPods” are always ready to throw.

It is also rumored that Apple is working on the setAirPods Pro‌ series without active noise filtering, which represents the design of the pointAirPods Pro‌ at a lower price, but Kuo doesn’t mention these earphones.

However, he claims that the market expects a new “AirPods” model in the second half of 2020, but it is more likely that it will be a new Beats series instead of the new “AirPods” kit, so it is possible for all “AirPods Pro‌ Lite” rumors for new headphones refer to the Beats lineup.

For the ‌AirPods Pro‌, Kuo says a new model will be mass-produced in the fourth quarter of 2021 by the first quarter of 2022, suggesting that the ‌AirPods Pro‌ will not be updated in 2020 or early 2021. – headphones should be used in 2020, as Kuo says they will be mass-produced in mid-2020.

update: IngMing-Chi Kuo‌ has updated its original report, indicating that the third-generation irAirPods‌ will be operational in the first half of 2021, not the first half of 2020, as the first said.

