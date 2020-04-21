Kuo: mmWave 5G iPhones Carry Potential Delay Risk and Production Delayed for October on 6.7-Inch iPhone

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst, said in a note shared with investors that some of Apple’s upcoming 5G iPhones could be delayed in production. The mmWave models with the fastest 5G functionality have a “potential delay risk” and can start outside the normal timeline.

Production on the mmWave iPhone may be delayed due to changes made to the antenna package in early April and a delay in the service of the qualification process.

The mmWave ‌iPhone‌ will be back as it changes in antenna antenna (AiP) in early April. In addition, the test lab is closed and unable to provide certification process services. If the pandemic is not managed well by July, we believe mmWave iPhones ’shipment distribution will be reduced to 5-10% from 15-20%.

Kuo said the rumored 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch iPhones will be mass-produced in September, but mass production of the larger 6.7-inch ‌iPhone‌ will be delayed until October because of its “most complex” design.

Apple has decided to remotely launch the online qualification process and delegate additional tasks to local employees for new ‌iPhone‌ development. Change takes time; therefore, it caused a one-month delay in entering the technical inspection test (EVT) of all new 2H20 iPhones. We believe it is likely that new 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch iPhones will be mass-produced in September. Mass production of the new 2H20 6.7-inch ‌iPhone‌ will be delayed until October, as the design of this model is the most complex.

If you postpone mass production in the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone‌ until October, the ‌iPhone‌ will launch later in the fall, than expected. Other rumors also suggest that Apple may disrupt the PiPhone‌ market this year due to delays in manufacturing and inspection processes.

Kuo said sales of ‌iPhone el SE were better than expected, but overall demand for iPhones is low. In the worst case, Kuo estimates that shipments of the “iPhone” will be 29-32 million units in the second quarter, down 20-25 percent from the previous year.

If consumer confidence and purchasing power recover in the third quarter of 2020 2020, PiPhone‌ shipments could reach as much as 10 to 15 percent year-on-year.

.