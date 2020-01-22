Kura Sushi opens flagship in Tokyo Asakusa with technology for 104 languages

The conveyor belt sushi chain Kura Sushi Inc. opened a flagship restaurant in Asakusa, a popular tourist destination in Tokyo, on Wednesday.

Kura Sushi decorates the inside of the restaurant with Ukiyo-e woodcuts and other items of traditional Japanese culture and hopes to attract tourists from abroad.

The store has the most seats among all of the company’s branches in Japan.

Kura Sushi also announced a plan to open its first Chinese store in Shanghai by the end of this year and to reopen a store in Fukushima Prefecture.

By accelerating new openings, the company plans to double the number of its branches worldwide to 1,000 by 2030.

Kashiwa Sato, a creative director known for his work on the logo of the Fast Retailing Co. Uniqlo casual wear chain, oversaw the interior of the flagship store in Asakusa.

The walls are decorated with ukiyo-e art and Japanese lanterns. Simple wood is used for tables and columns, while the seats are covered with tatami floor mats. The restaurant also offers customers the opportunity to enjoy a shooting game and quoits.

The point of sale with 272 seats has a language translation facility that speaks 104 languages. Kura Sushi expects 20 to 30 percent of shop visitors to be foreigners.

The company currently has approximately 440 branches in Japan and more than 20 each in the United States and Taiwan. The goal is to increase total global sales from ¥ 136.1 billion in October 2019 to ¥ 300 billion in 2030.