Kurt Angle explained to The Undertaker to confront AJ Models right after his disastrous match with Goldberg at WWE Tremendous ShowDown

Kurt Angle has disclosed he informed The Undertaker to wrestle AJ Designs adhering to his disastrous match with Goldberg.

The Deadman beat the 53-year-previous at WWE Tremendous ShowDown in Saudi Arabia final June, but the 9-moment bout was stuffed with botched moves.

Goldberg endured a concussion early on in the match, which resulted in a failed Jackhammer and Chokeslam with a portion of WWE lovers dubbing it the worst principal party of all time.

According to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, WWE legend Angle mentioned The Undertaker was ‘disappointed’ with his Goldberg match and wanted to redeem himself.

And that is when Angle is alleged to have proposed AJ Models as a foreseeable future opponent.

He informed Raimondi: “The first detail I explained to him was, ‘What about [wrestling] AJ [Styles]?’ … It’ll be the most effective match you have had in decades.’”

And what a outstanding proposal it was by Angle as the WWE Universe ended up taken care of to a Boneyard match among The Undertaker and AJ Models at WrestleMania 36.

The Deadman won the 35-minute bout by Chokeslamming the Phenomenal One off a roof, just before burying him alive in a cemetery.

The cinematic match could go down as one of the finest WrestleMania main activities of all time.