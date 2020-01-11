Kurt Angle says Vince McMahon didn’t trust him to return to WWE

Loading...

Kurt Angle is one of the best wrestling wrestlers of all time, but he spent many of his best years in the TNA, not the WWE.

The Olympic gold medalist left WWE in 2006 when owner Vince McMahon found that he had a serious problem with prescription drugs after many broken necks took a toll.

While this matter would follow him in TNA when the bell rang, he was still an absolute elite artist.

Angle left WWE in 2006 to join TNA

Finally, Angle was brought home to WWE at the age of 48 in 2017.

Before returning, Angle still delivered good matches in TNA and the independent scene, so WWE fans made fun of the idea that Angle could grapple with a talent he had never had before.

In a conversation with Chris Van Vilet, Angle explained why his return to WWE was not what he expected.

“I knew I would return, I just didn’t know when,” he said. “I have probably waited too long for a few years. I was in great shape when I returned to WWE in 2016. I was ready to wrestle.

“I took a year off and wrestled who I wanted. I was wrestling with Rey Mysterio. I wrestled with [Alberto] Del Rio. I’ve wrestled with Cody Rhodes a couple of times, actually three times.

“So I was just trying to keep my body fresh and obviously have enough exercise to keep my body in shape so I would be ready when I got back to the WWE.”

On April 3, 2017, he performed at the WWE for the first time in almost eleven years

“When I got back, Triple H and Vince McMahon pulled me aside and said,” We’ll put you in the Hall of Fame first. Is it okay? “I said,” Yes, but I’d rather wrestle first. “

Indeed, Angle went to the Hall of Fame in 2017 and will be RAW General Manager the next night.

However, it would take months before he finally got into the ring and wrestled.

“I had no options and I think I understand why,” he continued. “I don’t think it was up to me to criticize myself because I left WWE 2006 high and dry. It was my decision to leave WWE and I know Vince McMahon, and I didn’t part ways on good terms and went straight to the other company [TNA].

“When I got back, Vince never forgot that I had a severe pain medication problem and a severe neck problem, and I think when Vince brought me back, he saw me as an obligation.

Angle withdrew from WrestleMania 35 from the WWE

“I think that’s why he let me do the shorter matches. He let me use talent. He never really ran with me, with a title run or something. So I expected that.

“Goldberg came back [and had a title run], Sting came in and I think he had at least one title match, but it wasn’t in the plans.

“I don’t blame Vince for that. I’ve been a long-term liability with my five broken necks and my pain problem. I don’t think he wanted to see me fall behind.”