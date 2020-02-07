Kurt Russell almost stopped playing to become a professional baseball player

Kurt Russell When he was just 11, he played a role in his first film. He played a role in the Elvis Presley musical “It Happened at the World’s Fair”. It was a small role not mentioned in the credits, but it started a career that now spans almost five decades. Russell didn’t have it in mind. Like millions of other children in America, he wanted to play baseball.

Two family businesses for Kurt Russell

Russell’s father, Bing Russell, was also an actor and, like Kurt, loved Bing baseball. Bing loved baseball so much that he eventually formed a minor league team in Portland, Oregon that called the Mavericks. Kurt actually played a handful of games for the Mavericks in their 1973 opening season. He scored 0.229 in 83 bats for the Class A Northwestern Independent League team. This punch average is a good indicator of why we know Kurt Russell for roles like Snake Plissken and Wyatt Earp, rather than as infielder with a good punch eye for the California Angels.

The actor tried to pursue both careers

Russell tried to do both for a while. He played baseball in the summer and spent his winters in Los Angeles making films and television shows. Russell once said, “I always thought I could do both. I wasn’t really serious about acting – I was serious about baseball. “What he meant seriously on the showbiz side was to put the money aside at the time and pretend he didn’t exist. “However, baseball was his passion.

The end came quickly for Kurt Russell, the baseball player

Russell’s career as a baseball player ended up tearing his rotator cuff in a double game. Frank Tanana, a former Major League pitcher, was Russell’s team-mate with the El Paso Sun Kings when Russell was injured. The pitcher told him that he thought it was Russell’s shoulder and also said that the actor who became the ball player was probably the last to finish. Russell’s doctor confirmed this a few days later. The Guardians of the Galaxy 2 star said: “The doctor made an arthrogram on me and looked at the arthrogram and looked at me. He said: ‘Aren’t you an actor too? ‘And I said,’ Yes. ‘ And he said, “Well, you’re an actor all the time now.”

Kurt Russell’s loss is the rest of the world’s win

Kurt Russell returned to Hollywood forever, and frankly the world is a better place for it. Sure, every child’s dream is to qualify for a Major League team, but if that shoulder had never been injured and Russell had made it to the big show, it would be all the other shows we fans love that would have suffered. Kate Hudson is probably also grateful, because it could have been very different for her too. Russell is probably very grateful for that.