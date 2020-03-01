[kuwait-confirms-new-coronavirus-case,-provides-whole-to-forty-six:-wellbeing-ministry]



Kuwaiti traders put on protective encounter masks, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, as they stand on the upper ground considering the fact that the reduce principal hall is closed to traders at the Kuwait Boursa stock industry buying and selling in Kuwait city, Kuwait March one, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

March one, 2020

KUWAIT (Reuters) – Kuwait has confirmed a new situation of coronavirus an infection, bringing the whole number of men and women diagnosed with the illness in the region to 46, a wellbeing ministry formal advised a media conference on Sunday.

The vast majority of the circumstances, which includes the a person determined in the previous 24 hrs, are either people today who had travelled to Iran or been in speak to with folks who have been there, she claimed.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Modifying by Mark Potter)