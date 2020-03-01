[kuwait-confirms-new-coronavirus-scenario,-brings-total-to-46,-states-wellness-ministry]

The the greater part of the scenarios are people who had travelled to Iran or contacted people today who had been there. — AFP pic

KUWAIT, March 1 — Kuwait has verified a new circumstance of coronavirus infection, bringing the full quantity of persons diagnosed with the illness in the place to 46, a overall health ministry official advised a media convention now.

The vast majority of the instances, including the one recognized in the past 24 several hours, are possibly folks who had travelled to Iran or been in call with folks who ended up there, she claimed.

