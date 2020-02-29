[kuwait-phone-calls-on-citizens-to-steer-clear-of-touring-around-coronavirus-problem]



FILE Picture: A girl wears a protective deal with mask, subsequent the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Kuwait, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee/File Photograph

DUBAI (Reuters) – Kuwait named on its citizens to keep away from touring around issues about the unfold of the coronavirus, a wellness ministry official said at a media conference on Saturday.

The Gulf point out has not registered any new coronavirus bacterial infections about the previous 24 several hours, she reported.

The full selection of people infected with the illness in Kuwait is 45, although no a single has died, the health and fitness ministry mentioned on Friday.

Oman’s wellbeing ministry explained on Saturday a women who experienced been diagnosed with the sickness has recovered. The sultanate said on Thursday the complete number of people today infected was 6.

The region most influenced by the outbreak in the Gulf region is Iran, with much more than 40 fatalities and a number of hundred verified infections, in accordance to authorities.

The bulk of bacterial infections in other Gulf countries had been identified in folks who experienced visited Iran or who came into speak to with people who had been there.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar are the only Gulf international locations to have not noted any coronavirus cases.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, modifying by Louise Heavens)