[kuwait-ports-suspend-vacation-and-from-iran-amid-coronavirus-fears]

CAIRO, Feb 21 ― Kuwait’s ports authority suspended the motion of people to and from Iran till even more detect since of considerations about the coronavirus outbreak in that state, point out news agency KUNA said early nowadays.

Two Iranians who tested favourable for the coronavirus have died of respiratory ailment, and a few others analyzed favourable yesterday, the Iranian Health Ministry claimed.

On Thursday, Kuwait Airways suspended all flights to Iran on the guidance of the Kuwaiti Health and fitness Ministry and the civil aviation authority. ― Reuters