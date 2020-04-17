KUWTK Review: Tristan’s Khloe Might Borrow Sperm, Enjoying Mother Kris Jenner

The woman in the back Black book by Nori – A parody Instagram account that is written in her voice Kim Kardashian’s sassy 5 year old daughter – bring her talent TooFab.

Each week, “Nori” will review the new episode “With the Kardashians” and give us HER to take on all family history.

(You CAN’T: Not exactly what you wrote below Northwest.)

Starting this week Khloe Kardashian in her talking room Tristan Thompson. She said she had a package sent to her home and wanted to know if she had received it. Khloe’s assistant found the package and took it to her. This is a quote from Christian Dior. Khloe said she and Tristan are in a good place, but wished they were together. He never bought anything when he was a real couple. Although he appreciated the gift, he wanted to stop her from buying everything to keep the line afloat.

Auntie Khloe is arrogant at the thought of Tristan buying her wallet from Dior. The wallet was hidden, as the Cavaliers put it in a gift basket at the holiday party. – Northwest

Tristan shows Khloe some toys at her home in Cleveland that True might have exploded. Khloe wants to give her children some toys for charity, but Tristan asks if they will have to buy everything if they have other children. Khloe seemed confused and asked, “Who has a girl with you ?.” Tristan said True needed a brother, Khloe said he would fetch an embryo and possibly transfer sperm from her, but they would find out later.

This is a great moment to remind the audience that True has a sibling. I’m not judging her for forgetting her. Mom also has a brother who is well-remembered. There are socks and one that has a Tumblr plate called, Poosh. Who really remembers? – NW

Later, Khloe and Scott meet for lunch to talk about their next family Kris Jenner. They agreed that it must be something that could be very shameful. They came up with the idea of ​​wearing a Khloe dress like Kris and on a scandalous paparazzi show to see if she was falling into the bushes or looking in public.

Most of the paparazzi photos of Kris are already embarrassing. Never forget that he was a picture he took in public with Jonathan. I will make a sentence. – NW

Inside the car Kylie Jenner and his close friend, Anastasia “Stass” Karanikolaou, discussed their plans for Halloween. While chatting, Kylie almost hit the car. She said that her vision started to deteriorate and that it affected her daily life when she became pregnant, so she went to get glasses. When Kylie was young she always wanted to wear glasses, but since she really needed them, she was too embarrassed to wear them. His glasses were not in the car at the time, so he pulled away and let Stass drive.

Wow. I was always guided by my mother, but she never blamed me for her lack of eyesight or health problems. Thanks to Stormi. – NW

At Khloe’s house, Khloe asks for Kris’ advice on maternal care. Tristan’s season has begun and he lives in Cleveland but this is the first time Khloe has not been with him. She didn’t think much about how True would visit her. He wondered if he was going to send Cleveland alone. He caused his anxiety to talk about self-immolation and wanted to avoid it completely. Kris told her that there was no handbook for joint care, but that she would check it daily.

Fortunately, my parents are together so I don’t know what it means to be in a marital situation. This seems like a lot of confusion. As a single person in the family, with his parents, I am aware of each other’s circumstances. I can’t say I care, but I do. – NW

At Kylie’s house, Stass asked Kylie if she liked the movie they had just seen the night before. Kylie admits she forgot her glasses and didn’t even see the movie. Stass tells her that he is going to Lasik hospital and has invited her to go with him, but Kylie is scared. Almost everyone in his family received surgery on Lasik, but the fear of his surgery. Stass assured her that she would be quick and not feel anything else. Kylie decided to face her fears and have the surgery as life changed.

I’m so glad we lost Stass to Auntie Kylie’s best friend. It works well. Remember, she fits in all the appropriate clothing, she is ready to go for the only eye surgery for the show, and unlike her ex-boyfriend, she and Auntie Khloe are no different than men. This is the perfect situation. – NW.

Later on, Tristan surprised Khloe and True in their apartment and spent 24 hours in the city. Khloe begged for True to take her home while she stayed in the yard to talk to her best friends, Malika and Kadija Haaq. The twins told him they got a job offer, but he would have to move to Atlanta for 6 months. Malika starts laughing and admits she’s a joke, but in fact she is pregnant. Motherhood will be her new job. Khloe is surprised and happy. Malika was afraid to tell Kim because she was talking too much.

Can anyone believe that The Malikas got a real job? Auntie Khloe is very dirty.

I was disappointed to learn that one of The Malikas would tell Auntie Khloe about my previous pregnancy. This pregnancy was a time I could not bear. I’m planning a family Christmas party, a KKW campaign and moving the Saint’s room away from me. The unexpected pregnancy made it all the more difficult for me. – NW

Later at Scott’s house, he and Khloe move their stomachs while dressed as Kris, a coat and Kris. He said he really liked Kris Jenner. Her brother, Rob, managed to defeat the car without leaving a path back to Khloe or Scott. Famous Kim journalist Tracey Nguyen has decided to create a makeover before Kris shows the picture.

Khloe and Scott go and shoot a photo of Kris Jenner paparazzi. The goal was to shoot things that Kris wouldn’t do and things he didn’t want to do on camera, such as sticking his face in french fries, smoking, and eating along the way.

However, Kris arrives at Kylie’s house, taking her daughter to Lasik’s eye appointment. Kivie was still scared of the surgery, but Kris told her that if she could get the surgery done, it would be pointless. The same surgeon who performed Kim’s Lasik surgery performed Kylie and Stass’ surgery. Stass goes first to assure Kylie that nothing is amiss. After the surgery, Kylie was happy to have her. However, he and Stass felt a leak for treatment.

Mommy performed Lasik eye surgery on her show for years ago. It’s done. It’s funny how one thousand debtors missed their mark or story. We are tired of bringing this family together. It is refreshing for a person only once. – NW

Back at Khloe’s house, Khloe tells Kim that Tristan is unexpectedly in her house to see True. She admired that she was trying to be nice, but it made her feel tired. Kim admits that they spent a lot of time together. Khloe still didn’t feel happy sending True to Cleveland alone because Tristan worked all day and couldn’t be with her daughter, but Real agreed to go. Khloe decides to take Cleveland seriously.

After her surgery on Lasik, Kris took Kylie home because her medication was a bit off. Kris laid her on the bed and gave her a bell to mourn so that Kylie could call her whenever she needed anything. Kris tries to leave the room, but Kylie immediately uses a bell to ask for water and tacos. Thanks to Kylie for Kris making her experience so special. Kylie wants Kriie to sleep with her, but Kris has a lot to offer. Instead, Kris wrapped a pillow on a pillow and put it next to Kylie and thought it was her.

Of course, Kris cared for the millions of dollars. He needs to protect his cow. At the time of my mom’s surgery, she barely made it to the Skechers, so Kris left her in a house, called and then worked a week after surgery. My personality has changed. – NW

Khloe took True to Tristan’s home in Cleveland. Her plan is to stay for one day to make sure everything is in order and leave True with Tristan when she gets home. She hadn’t been to Cleaveland for a long time, because it was bittersweet. Khloe felt better about leaving True in Cleveland after hearing Tristan ask the right questions and to listen. Tristan tries to convince Khloe, but Khloe insists on going home.

So if Tristan lied, why would we punish him by going to Cleveland? – NW

Back in Calabasas, Tracy publisher Kim calls Kris to tell her about the fake paparazzi photos while Khloe and Scott listen. Tracy told him that TMZ had called and that someone was trying to buy an empty image of rubbish at the Kylie Cosmetology Office and was throwing garbage out of his car. Kris started asking a lot of questions and was very angry. Khloe and Scott love them.

When Kylie returned, the family had a party celebrating Kylie’s vision. During the party, Pracy called on Kris to tease her again about the fake paparazzi photos of her spreading garbage. Kris again harassed her in this situation and insisted it wasn’t her. Scott and Khloe are satisfied with the prank’s development.

This was the first time this family had surgery and there was a party. I’m almost sorry I couldn’t find it. – NW

Later, Tristan calls Khloe as she visits Scott’s house. Tristan said he and True had a great time and True was really good. Thanks to Khloe for trusting her with their children. Khloe is still not healthy enough to send her weekly, but says it’s a good start. Scott thought all of Tristan’s efforts were a good thing.

Scott knows. She has been working together since season 4 and has been a successful partner since last season. – NW

“With the Kardashians” airs Thursday through E!