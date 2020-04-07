KUWTK Watch: Kris Jenner says Khloe Kardashian ‘needs’ to release egg

Khloe Kardashian She said she feels “f – king I know” as a single mother, but Kris Jenner don’t have it.

In the preview for the new episode on Thursday “With the Kardashians,” Kris prods Khloe about her personal life and says she “needs” to release the eggs to have more children in the future.

While talking to her daughter, Kris learned that Khloe had never met her identity Tristan Thompson turned around – and shocked to see Khloe wasn’t interested in jumping again.

“I have friends [who say] like, ‘I want to connect with you.’ I just don’t care, Khloe said to her mother. “I’m focused on myself and the Truth. As much as I do, that’s what I do. Who knows? I may never be with him again. “

In secrecy, Kris says Khloe’s failure to marry makes her sad. “I want her to live her best life,” the mother explained, adding that Khloe will have another brother. “I think it’s good to put yourself out there to find out what you want and where you want to be.

Kris then asks Khloe if she wants to give her daughter True, who turns two weeks, is a brother or sister.

“Do you need another baby?” he asked the good American founder, who answered, “Not now, no.”

Kris follows with a question as Khloe prepares her eggs. “Nope. If I want to, I’ll ask one day. Just don’t care,” Khloe told Kris, who exclaimed, “You need a lot of eggs!”

After telling her mother that she is “not worried” about the egg laying, Khloe says she finds it “strange that people find it so bad when someone wants to be single.”

“Trust me. If I want to date, I want to leave,” she explained in a confession. “I want to provide energy to my daughter and to heal myself and I think it should be really empowering and it should be more rewarding rather than stressful and be like,” Oh my gosh, is she okay? ‘I’m a pretty f-king and I think everyone needs to jump on this guy. ”

Watch the convo go down in the clip, above.

