Kwak Dong Yeon Risks His Life To Save Park Se Wan On “Never Twice”

MBC’s “Never Twice” shared a preview of a scary moment from her next episode!

“Never Twice” is a romantic drama that tells the story of the colorful guests of the Paradise Inn, who dream of getting back on their feet and overcoming their past failures. Kwak Dong Yeon plays Na Hae Joon, the heiress of a five-star hotel opposite the Paradise Inn, while Park Se Wan plays Geum Bak Ha, a cheerful young woman who finds comfort in the guest house during moments difficult.

On February 8, the drama released new snapshots of Na Hae Joon bravely saving Geum Bak Ha from a dangerous situation. The first photos show Geum Bak Ha waking up to find himself trapped in a burning room, and his eyes full of tears as she watches the massive flames invade her environment.

Fortunately, however, Na Hae Joon soon came to her rescue: fearlessly risking her life, the hotel owner rushed into the burning room and kissed Park Se Wan to protect her from the flames.

To find out how the life-threatening situation happened – and how the couple will get out – listen to the next episode of “Never Twice” on February 8 at 9:05 pm KST.

