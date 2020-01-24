Kwon Nara talks about the drama to come with Park Seo Joon + Why she feels like an idol intern again

In a recent interview and photo for Marie Claire magazine, Kwon Nara spoke about her acting career and her upcoming drama.

The idol turned actress will play in “Itaewon Class” by JTBC, a dramatic adaptation of the famous webtoon of the same name, as the first love of the character of Park Seo Joon, Park Sae Roy.

Asked about her experience of filming the drama and if she was afraid of living the original webtoon, Kwon Nara shared: “Although I still feel a lot of pressure to do a good job, I really like to film the drama, thank you to the actors and to the team who work with me on set. “

As for her ultimate goal as an actress, she said, “I want to be an actress that people like to work with.”

Kwon Nara got her start as an idol in 2012, as a member of the Hello Venus group. The star revealed that embarking on a new acting career had reminded her of her time as an idol intern, which made her feel young again.

“Nowadays, I work as hard in my game as during my internship days, when I dreamed of making my debut (as an idol),” she explained. “It’s like the start of a second youth.”

“Itaewon Class” will be presented on January 31 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

