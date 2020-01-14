Kwon Nara turns into Park Seo Joon’s first love and commercial competition for “Itaewon Class”

The next JTBC drama “Itaewon Class” revealed new still images of Kwon Nara!

“Itaewon Class”, with Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, Yoo Jae Myung and Kwon Nara, is based on a webtoon of the same name and tells the story of young people gathered by their stubbornness and their passion as they pursue their dreams. at Itaewon.

Kwon Nara plays Park Sae Roy’s first love (Park Seo Joon) Oh Soo Ah and Park Sae Roy’s rival society strategic director Jang Ga. Oh Soo Ah is a confident, honest character and highly qualified who has the absolute confidence of its CEO, Jang Dae Hee (Yoo Jae Myung). Viewers can expect that the relationship between Oh Soo Ah and Park Sae Roy will be affected when they meet as commercial rivals.

An Itaewon Class source said: “Oh Soo Ah by Kwon Nara, who has a different charm from the original character of Webtoon, meets your expectations and others. Please wait impatiently for Kwon Nara’s performances. His chemistry with Park Seo Joon as his first love and his rivalry with Kim Da Mi will add spice to the drama. “

“Itaewon Class” will be presented on January 31 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

