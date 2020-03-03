kwon-sang-woo-joins-talks-to-star-in-“the-pirates”-sequel

Kwon Sang Woo is the 3rd actor in talks to be a part of the cast of the upcoming sequel to “The Pirates.”

“The Pirates” was a hit film introduced in 2014 that attracted much more than eight.six million moviegoers. Designs for the sequel had originally been established in motion in 2018 with a intention of becoming produced in 2020, but the movie announced that it would be likely below reorganization soon after lead actor Kim Nam Gil stated that he would not be returning for a 2nd film.

Earlier, Kang Ha Neul and Lee Kwang Soo were uncovered to be speaking about their respective participation in the movie. Lee Kwang Soo’s company, King Kong by Starship, explained to media stores on March three that “Lee Kwang Soo is actively getting guidance on the role in ‘The Pirates’ sequel. He is even now in talks pertaining to his participation.”

As for Kwon Sang Woo, his company Su Company also unveiled a statement to the media on March three. A agent mentioned, “Kwon Sang Woo acquired the situation for ‘The Pirates’ sequel and is actively looking at the purpose. Proper now he is only at the dialogue phase.”

Sources (1) (two)