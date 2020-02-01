Kwon Sang Woo + Lee Yi Kyung’s new movie “Hitman: Agent Jun” surpasses 2 million moviegoers

“Hitman: Agent Jun” goes strong at the box office!

On February 1, the Korean Film Council announced that at 9:20 p.m. KST, “Hitman: Agent Jun” had officially reached a total of 2 million moviegoers. The film was originally released on January 22, which means it only took 11 days to break the 2 million mark.

To celebrate the good news, stars Kwon Sang Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, Jung Joon Ho, Hwang Woo Seul Hye, Lee Ji Won and Jo Woon met with director Choi Won Seop to thank moviegoers and commemorate the crossing of the cape. .

“Hitman: Agent Jun” is an action film about a legendary secret agent (played by Kwon Sang Woo) who leaves the National Intelligence Service to pursue his dream of becoming a webtoon artist. After accidentally firing top secret information while intoxicated, he finds himself the target of both the National Intelligence Service and the terrorists.

Congratulations to the film crew and cast!

