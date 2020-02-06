Kwon Sang Woo shows his support for the new drama of Woo Do Hwan and Lee Min Ho

Woo Do Hwan thanked Kwon Sang Woo for his thoughtful gift!

On February 6, Woo Do Hwan shared photos of a coffee truck sent to the set of “The King: The Eternal Monarch” (literal title).

This drama has made headlines since its development as it is the last drama written by famous writer Kim Eun Sook, whose works include blockbusters such as “Heirs”, “Descendants of the Sun” and “Goblin” . The drama features a studded star cast including Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, Jung Eun Chae and Woo Do Hwan.

Woo Do Hwan added the legend “Thank you” with heart-eye emojis. In the photos, he smiled next to a banner which said: “Wishing a great success for” The king: the eternal monarch! “From actor Kwon Sang Woo.” Another banner on the top of the truck said, “I encourage my youngest friend Do Hwan, my neighbor Lee Min Ho, and all of the actors and staff for” The King. “From actor Kwon Sang Woo. “

Woo Do Hwan and Kwon Sang Woo have already worked together in the November 2019 film “The Divine Move 2: The Wrathful”.

Woo Do Hwan is currently filming “The King” which tells the story of two parallel universes – a universe resembling modern Korea and the other where Korea is an empire ruled by a monarch. In order to fight evil and close the door between the two worlds, the ruler of the Korean Empire must join forces with a detective who lives in modern Korea.

“The King” is currently scheduled for the first time this year.

