Kyary Pamyu Pamyu and Hatsune Miku help Coachella’s contingent grow in Japan

Each year, the Coachella Valley California music and art festival releases a highly anticipated poster that lists the artists who will be playing the most visited festival in the United States and possibly the world.

The offer for 2020 did not disappoint and was also an asset for fans of Japanese music. In this year’s Coachella, which takes place over two weekends in April, vocaloid avatar Hatsune Miku and Harajuku ambassador Kyary Pamyu Pamyu play on Fridays and Sundays on weekends. The news drove Twitter crazy, and the response from the English-speaking music authors was positive: Stereogum greeted the couple as “wildly conceptual J-Pop” and Pitchfork, who both gave reasonable space in a reaction piece.

This double serving of J-Pop at a festival best known for Beyonce’s 2018 blockbuster show and a clientele made up mainly of Los Angeles influencers marks a high point for a recent festival trend, the Japanese acts book. Artists from this country don’t sell arenas overseas and don’t get a lot of media attention, but they have had a certain success that is impressive in a boom-or-bust industry.

In fact, Japanese acts have had considerable success at music festivals in the past. The noise group Boredoms joined Lollapalooza in 1994, while Shibuya-kei cornerstone Cornelius appeared on the first Coachella in 1999. She benefited from a time when major music gatherings had to fill their lineups with a wide range of sounds, which meant the organizers were more open to taking a risk for a Japanese group that might not be enthusiastic, but still cool Factor.

Recent times have made this approach difficult for Japanese performers. Festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza have evolved from mainly alternative showcases to major events that are broadcast live all over the world. All of those eyes will not adjust to a box-digging studio wizard from Tokyo – many want the biggest and brightest pop stars in the world to take the stage. The three headliners of this year’s Coachella are Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott.

Our two Japanese artists will be following a well-received performance by Perfume at last year’s Coachella, and all three acts should be happy that X Japan’s general failure at the festival two years ago didn’t completely drive the bookers out of this country.

If we look at other festivals around the world from last year, we can also see where medium-sized artists get a chance to shine. Last year’s Spanish Primavera Sound included Chai, Wednesday Campanella and Haru Nemuri. Many of these names have appeared at other notable festivals outside of Japan or, in the case of Haru Nemuri, they are jumping on their own small tours of North America. While a headline slot may be far away, there is still plenty of room for Japanese performers to make waves abroad.