Kygios says “respect for Nadal” despite feud | Sports

Australian Nick Kyrgios in action during his game against Russian Karen Khachanov at the Australian Open in Melbourne Park, Melbourne, January 25, 2020. – Reuters picture

MELBOURNE, October 20 / PRNewswire / – Australia’s Nick Kyrgios said he had “respect” for Rafael Nadal, despite their personal differences after starting a round of 16 final match with the Australian Open’s top seed on Saturday.

Kyrgios played out disagreements after some violent clashes with the world’s number 1 – against whom he set a 2-1 record on hard courts.

“No matter if we don’t like each other or whatever, I think there is some respect,” said Kyrgios after his thriller with the Russian Karen Khachanov.

“He is one of the greatest of all time. I also read that he thinks I am good for sports.

“There is a layer of respect that we both have for each other. That doesn’t necessarily mean that we like each other, but we’ll go out there and show contrasting styles and personalities.”

Kyrgios defeated Khachanov 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (6/8), 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (10/8) over 4 hours and 26 minutes – that longest match of his career – to host a round of 16 with the 19-time Grand Slam winner.

Last year, Kyrgios won a bad mood match with Nadal in Mexico, served under the arms and complained about his slow play – which prompted the Spaniard to complain of “lack of respect”.

The 24-year-old told an interviewer that Nadal was “super salty” and he mimicked his typical serve when he was warned about Gilles Simon during his second round win over slow play.

However, Kyrgios, who lost to Nadal in four sets at Wimbledon last year, said the two players were mutually aware.

“Ultimately, we’re two different tennis players. We do it very differently,” he said.

“After Wimbledon, I lost and was beaten by the better player. I shook his hand, looked him in the eye and said: “Too good”. “

Nadal gave a cool answer earlier when asked if he liked Kyrgios.

“If he does things that I don’t think are good, I don’t like them,” said the Spaniard.

“If he plays good tennis and shows passion for this game, he is a positive player for our tour.

“When he’s ready to play his best tennis and play with passion, he’s one of those guys. Of course, when he does the other things, I don’t like it.” – AFP