Kyle Larson wins the elusive Chili Bowl in the 13th attempt

TULSA, Okla. (AP) – Kyle Larson achieved one of the greatest victories in his career by ending a 0:12 series and eventually winning the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals.

Larson overtook Christopher Bell with 17 laps in the main race on Saturday night to end his frustrating period of senselessness and deny Bell the fourth consecutive win in the prestigious dirt race.

Bell overtook Larson in the final round of last year’s Chili Bowl, handing the NASCAR star a crushing defeat.

“365 days later, the emotions are very different,” said Larson on the MavTV program. “I feel like I’m going to pass out. I’m sorry, NASCAR, I’m sorry, Daytona, but this is the biggest (explosive) race I’ve ever won. I hope I can get Daytona in a few weeks can win, but that’s bad (explicit). “

Larson collected the coveted Golden Driller trophy and the 27-year-old, who still had a bloodshot eye after a serious fall in New Zealand last month, seemed incredulous

“It took me 13 years. It’s almost half my age,” said Larson. “I’ve been coming here for 13 years and it feels better than I can imagine.”

Bell, who moved full-time to the Cup series this year at NASCAR, finished second and Cannon McIntosh third.