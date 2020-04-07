Kyle MacLachlan to Host “Twin Peaks” Anniversary Rewatch

Kyle MacLachlan starred in David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” as Specific Agent Dale Cooper.

Jason Mendez/Getty Illustrations or photos

This Wednesday, April 8, marks the 30th anniversary of David Lynch’s iconic Twin Peaks series, and to rejoice the event, star Kyle MacLachlan (who played Particular Agent Dale Cooper on the clearly show) has introduced he will host a dwell rewatch of the pilot episode on Twitter.

MacLachlan will stay-tweet the Twin Peaks pilot on Wednesday starting at 2:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. PST, and then he’ll continue to be on the net by using an Instagram Live stream “talking all issues #TwinPeaks.”

MacLachlan shared the news in character in a movie on Instagram, stating, “Diane, this Wednesday is an critical date for the Twin Peaks neighborhood, so I have decided together with reside-tweeting through the broadcast, I will also go live on Instagram at 1:20 p.m. Pacific Regular Time.”

He also teased a special visitor visual appearance from costar Mädchen Amick, introducing, “Oh, Diane, I practically forgot: I’ll also be bringing together a secret guest. Here’s a clue: she’s the apple of Gordon Cole’s eye.” (Amick left a comment on MacLachlan’s first Instagram write-up asking followers to vote on which episode to look at, indicating, “I’m in! I’ve gotta vote for our pilot episode. It was pure magic.”)

If you want to observe along with MacLachlan, you can now find Twin Peaks streaming on Netflix, Hulu or CBS All Obtain.

Subscribe below for our totally free every day e-newsletter.