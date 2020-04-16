Kyle Richards Hits returns to Dorit Kemsley’s Road to Fashion Show

Toa Kyle Richards not very happy Dorit Kemsley’s comments about last evening “It’s a real bird house in Beverly Hills.”

While Dorit lent a helping hand and kept things going well for Richards as he tried to catch the Kyle + Shahida show at NYFW, Kemsley’s presidency spoke in a different and unexpected way.

And with Richards’ live tweet, clapbacks were ready to go.

Against Richards’ information despite not knowing what was in the collection, Dorit told the camera: “How do you get a line that you haven’t seen the pieces yet? will my name succeed? ‘”

“You don’t need to be experienced or know how,” he continued. “Of course Kyle ran away, he didn’t know what he was doing. Kyle’s band was about to explode. It just seemed like this, I was supposed to save Kyle’s fashion show, from Kyle.”

On Twitter, Richards admitted that he knows nothing about fashion shows, but he also disagrees with all of Dorit’s ideas.

“I didn’t know anything about the fashion show. It was a tie. I’ve had clothing lines at HSN & stores for many years. I appreciate Dorit’s help in designing models for ‘the fashion show, but with all the respect they didn’t give. save the fashion show, “Kyle tweeted. “We hired a production team.”

In another tweet, he added, “you love @ doritkemsley1 but you didn’t save my show. We made a lot of money for producers for that #rhobh.” While one fan said that “Diva” helped to highlight Kyle’s face, Richard added, “I fully appreciated his help when he came with me to decorate the model. But the show I had to give credit to ‘he was the production team even though we had a clash.’

“I didn’t just put my name on the clothing line,” he continued, responding to Kemsley’s broadcast. “I’ve been working closely with Shahida in the way YOU WANT. For a long time. THAT is why I picked up pieces I didn’t know and it wasn’t our partnership.”

“When I attended the meeting to develop the models that the co-workers gave me some pieces that I did not know and that were NOT a collaboration, I took them out,” he explained.

It appears “See what life is like with Andy Cohen” after the show, Kemsley said he was “enjoying” Kyle’s proposal, but felt he was “really in his head” with the show. He also holds that he and Kyle are likely to look up again next season.

“I don’t think I’m going to have much trouble with everything I said. Kyle and I have a little problem,” Cohen said. “He thinks I’m talking too much. I think he never allows me to make his point.”

He also revealed that his personal finances were good and that he and P.K. was outside and she was staying in a friend’s apartment.

“PK and I, I think we read it together when we were in San Francisco,” he said with a laugh. “The thing that bothered him the most was that there were no rumors of divorce, however, that anyone would think he was going to live in a visitor’s house. He said it was a lot, it’s funny. one said this on the podcast and how could that be true, without a trace, I don’t understand journalism now. But journalism? “

