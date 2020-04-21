Kyle Richards is acting in the form for WWHL’s Garcelle Beauvais’ Shady

We’re just one episode in the new season at “It’s a real bird house in Beverly Hills,” that the storytelling has been swallowed up.

Even before the show came back, it did make headlines, like Denise Richards has stopped playing movies with other women after reports say he and Brandi Glanville paste. If they reject the title, they will become a major story in the coming weeks … and their relationship and price are all alone on the rocks.

Appearing on ‘Good with Maria Menounos this week, Kyle Richards she revealed that she was not only related to Denise, but also new Garcelle Beauvais, in the form of glitter “Look where there is life” to promote the season.

“I’m very close to Lisa Rinna, Erika, Dorit and Teddi,” she said when asked who she was talking to. “I’ve been very close to Sutton. Actually, he doesn’t keep a diamond, but to me he is a Wife because he has a lot in it. When Denise was there with all these kinds of things, a great deal happened. , so no talk yet.

“Then Garcelle, who didn’t have much time for that season, went on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and said something negative about me,” she continued. “I always get scared when someone is good to you and then says something else. If I have a problem with someone, I’ll say it, because that’s our job in the show is not true. to my face and another way to an interview, then, ‘I’m fine, I know what I’m dealing with.’ “

As long as he is a foreigner Andy Cohen ‘s Beauvais said Richards was the best receptionist and also seemed to get the big crowd. He added that instead of getting to know Richards and the other women, Garcelle said Kyle was the most expensive person he didn’t want to do cleaning with.

When asked by Menounos who he liked to do quantine, Kyle said Garcelle, referring to the WWHL.

It was said that Kyle praised the women for recognizing their differences and helping those in need during the COVID-19 epidemic. Richards said that after he and his wife, Mauricio – with the help of his colleague Shahida – were able to buy 8,000 N95 nuns for a hospital in New York, he approached the government building – “all of them, even I was the only one I spoke to” – and asked if they would like to work with him to donate 5,000 dollars to a Los Angeles hospital.

“They all immediately responded, ‘Yes, yes, yes, great idea,'” Kyle explained. “There are so many crazy things going on this year and so many fights and stuff like that that makes me feel better that we can get together at least.”

Although they came together for a good cause, Richards laughed that it was still possible to “not talk at the conference,” and pointed to comments on the show that had sparked controversy.

“Despite Dorit, I was very close to him. The first episode seemed to him: ‘Does Kyle think he can just move his name to something and, you know, it will work out?'” He recalled. , pointed at him. Kemsley ny There is little evidence of Kyle’s New York Fashion Week show.

“Yes! No, I didn’t just put my name on it! No, why would he say that! I don’t know who it was a year before the episode! we will, “he continued. “It really annoyed me, like working hard for Shahida in this dress, and to give her such a reaction. You know, it’s just frustrating, and I know there’s going to be a lot this season. . “

“You have to have thick skin. It’s a weird thing, but it can hurt,” Kyle said. “All I know is that there are many things I can say that are not. If I have a problem with someone, I will tell them. They didn’t sit down with me. We’re friends, why would they talk?”

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs on Wednesday on Bravo.