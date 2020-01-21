Kyle Sandilands made racist comments about Meghan Markle’s mother

Shock jock Kyle Sandilands was reportedly involved in another racism scandal, which was included this time Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland,

Sandilands and his co-moderator Jackie O. spoke to Meghan’s estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, on KIIS FM on Monday morning and the segment goes viral for the wrong reasons.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that parts of the chat had to be cut because Sandilands calls Ragland “the black mother”.

The broadcaster has reportedly been forced to remove the word “black” from the recordings, and this is not the only part that was cut out of the interview.

According to the publication, Sandilands also suggested that women would jump open Thomas’s legs as his sister is a member of the royal family.

“You would have said, ‘Hey, did you see this Meghan Markle? Well, she is my sister. Boing! The legs bounce open. It’s amazing, ”said Sandilands in the now deleted audio, SMH reported.

Sandilands then asked if Mr. Markle would sleep with the “red-haired bloody things with the stupid hats” Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and the iconic fascinators they wore Prince William and Kate Middleton Wedding in 2011.

Markle joked that he wanted to call The Queen to ask if he could move into Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage to “offer his services”.

“What do you mean? Sexually? To the queen? That’s a bit much,” Sandilands replied.

“What about one of those screaming cousins? Eugenie or whatever. Would you go there You know, the freckly cousins, the red-haired, bloody things with the stupid hats. Would you go there “

He replied that he would “do anything for $ 100 an hour”.

A spokesman for the owner of KIIS FM, the Australian Radio Network, declined the report to SMH and claimed that the interviews had been shortened frequently to fit in a “best-of” package.

“This was a cheeky and disrespectful interview in the style that regular listeners to the show are used to. If you listen to this interview as part of the show, it is clear that this is a lighthearted and harmless chat, ”they said

Listen to it here.