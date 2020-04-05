Kyle Walker apologizes for hosting sex at home while locking the virus

Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker has apologized for hosting a sex party with two escorts during a siege of the Cronor virus.

City have launched an investigation into the “disappointing” incident, which was first reported by the Sun. Walker and a friend claimed to have paid پرداخت 2,200 and arrived at his home last Tuesday before leaving on Wednesday.

“I want to take this opportunity to apologize publicly for the choices I made last week. I understand that my position as a professional footballer has a responsibility to play a role model,” Walker said. In order, I want to apologize to my family, friends, the football club, the fans and the people who left them. “

“Manchester City is aware of a story in a Tabriz newspaper about the private life of Kyle Walker in connection with the violation of UK locking rules and remote social rules,” his club said in a statement.

“Footballers are role models for the global role, and our staff and players are working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS and other key workers in combating the effects of the Covid-19 crown, in whatever way we can.” Kyle said. “We have been directly opposed to these efforts. We are disappointed to hear this claim, write down Kyle’s prompt statement and apology, and we will take an internal disciplinary action.”

“Please stay home, look after each other during this difficult time, and check the loved ones, but don’t meet them,” Walker tweeted recently.

