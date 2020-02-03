Kylian Mbappe in a row with PSG boss Thomas Tuchel as a French football expert reveals what Liverpool has to do to sign him

After his substitution on Saturday, Kylian Mbappe was involved in a heated duel with Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel.

The Ligue 1 defender defeated Montpellier 5-0 in the Parc des Princes and was 13 points clear at the top of the table.

However, when Mbappe was replaced by Mauro Icardi, the 21-year-old was very well received.

Thomas Tuchel and Kylian Mbappe exchanged heated words on Saturday evening

The striker shrugged Tuchel and then wiped off a coach who offered him a jacket to stay on the bench before sneaking into his seat.

It will do little to dispel the rumors of a possible exit in the not too distant future, as Liverpool and Real Madrid have both options.

Although Mbappe was never shy about admitting his love for Los Blancos, he particularly raved about Jürgen Klopp’s Reds last month.

And leading French football expert Julein Laurens admitted that Liverpool had to play a role in bringing the pre-mature talent to Anfield.

The 21-year-old was in a good mood before and during the hustle and bustle of Montpellier

Laurents told ESPN: “It’s pretty easy. If Liverpool can pay the £ 253m or £ 295m bonuses and put them on the table, PSG will ask everyone to sign Mbappe.

“If Liverpool can afford that and give him the wages he wants, he will consider this offer every day of the week.

“Yes, Real Madrid is his dream and one day it is certain that he will play at the Bernabeu.

“But he’s only 21, so he has enough time to play in Madrid one day.

Mbappe was then forced to sit on the sidelines when Mauro Icardi replaced him

“The fact is that one day he would like to play in the Premier League.

“Liverpool is a very attractive offer for every top player in the world, with what they put together and Jürgen Klopp’s project.

“But if you can’t put that money on the table for an offer, it’s impossible for him to go there.”