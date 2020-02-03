Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott present an Astroworld-inspired birthday party for daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner spared no expense this weekend when she debuted StormiWorld – a temporary theme park set up in Los Angeles for daughter Stormi’s second birthday party.

The guests were inspired by Travis Scott’s ambitious visions of Astroworld and greeted at the entrance with an inflatable replica of Stormi’s head that allowed them to walk through their mouths.

As soon as they entered the room, guests had the opportunity to experience a selection of different themed locations – from Disney’s Frozen to Trolls.

Both Scott and Jenner are parents of the two-year-old, but no longer as a couple.

Last year Scott released an action-packed short film for the recent release of his compilation album “Jackboys”.

The seven-track project “Jackboys”, released in December 2019, illuminates artists on Scott’s label “Cactus Jack Records”, including Sheck Wes (known as “Mo Bamba”), Don Toliver and DJ Chase B. Further appearances come from Quavo, Offset , Young Racket and Pop Smoke.

Travis Scott and Migos have also teamed up to perform a new track during the second annual Astroworld Festival in December 2019.

The trio teamed up with Scott to organize the currently unnamed collaboration in front of 50,000 spectators.