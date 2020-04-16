Kylie Jenner bites a bodyguard who claims she “looks better” before she gets pregnant

Kylie Jenner A way to entertain yourself in the midst of coronavirus quarantine

On Wednesday, the KUWTK star applauded for a moment the commentator who insulted her, saying she “looks better” from a photo she took before she became pregnant with a self-made billionaire girl. Stormy WebsterBayna.

According to the document Semal’s comment (below) The 22-year-old A + character came out after she decided to explain to her followers – what else? – its appearance during fan operation Instagram account shared a photo of a makeup mogul taken during a Sugar factory store opening in 2017.

One commenter noted that Kyle looked “skinny” in the photo and urged another user to respond.

“She was better.”

The pop culture image proved the critic wrong by biting:

“I had a baby.”

Ha! We don’t know what this troll is talking about. Kylie is getting older and getting better!

As far as fans know It’s Chris JennerThe youngest child, now 2 years old, met his rapper in February 2018 Travis ScottBayna.

By the way Kylie Cosmetics The founder kept the pregnancy very personal and learned from an experience that summer YouTube Viewers of the video said the baby “returned quickly” to regain its postpartum body, but her appearance remained unreliable.

At that time:

“My revenge … is three times bigger. I have an stretch mark on my cotton. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t that big, my buttocks are getting bigger, and my thighs are getting bigger. To be honest, I think I need to change my style a little bit. Because nothing fit me in the closet. “

The one-year-old’s mother said it was “physically, mentally and emotionally challenging” to see her body “overcome such a change” and added that it was “also a good thing”.

“It’s a big pregnancy and a birth,” she said. I’m very happy. Let’s do one more thing. ”

In response to last year’s Instagram question, Jenner told her fans that her mind about her body had changed since the baby was born.

“I looked back quickly, but it was exactly the same and it wasn’t! After accepting the change, my faith came back. It takes time.”

Good luck to him!

There is no end to the endless criticism of his appearance. It’s ugly.

