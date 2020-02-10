Kylie Jenner Can’t Sit in Her Dress at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | 2020 Oscar parties, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

Kylie jenner looks absolutely gorgeous while walking the red carpet at Oscars evening Vanity Fair 2020 Sunday evening (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

22-year-old makeup tycoon and reality star was joined at the event by his older sister Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye west.

Kylie wrote on Instagram, “couldn’t really sit in there but it was worth it 😊.”

“God I love my glam team !!!!!! Thank you @ chrisappleton1 & @ash_kholm you killed him !!! A big thank you also to your extraordinary assistants.” Kim wrote on his Instagram account.

For information: Kim wears Alexander McQueen dress. Kanye wears a Dunhill look. Kylie wears a Ralph & Russo dress.

15+ photos inside Kim Kardashian and Kylie jenner at the party…

