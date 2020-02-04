Kylie Jenner, famous since her womb, revealed the moment she knew she was in power

Harper Bazaar’s new interview with the makeup millionaire doesn’t reveal much Kylie Jenner, apart from the extravagance of the accompanying photo shoot. The 22-year-old CEO of Kylie Cosmetics mainly talks about fame, her family and the level of awareness of her family, which is a familiar area for anyone who is temporarily interested in the wider Kardashian clan. And you see, the photo shoot is really impressive.

But one nugget stands out: Jenner, who has spent her whole life in public, revealed the moment when she realized her impact on society.

“I always knew my family was a big deal, but I, Solo, probably when my pop-ups started,” said Jenner, referring to her first steps in the cosmetics business long before she took a majority stake in her company for one sold an incredible $ 600 million (AU $ 890 million) last year.

“Or when I started dyeing my hair blue and cutting my hair off, and then everyone started dyeing and cutting their hair blue,” she added.

“And I thought” Whoa “. I realized what influence I had. I was probably 16 years old.”

If I had dyed my hair blue at the age of 16, it would be more than likely that I a) had messed up, b) received a strictly worded letter from my school, and c) had reached my final child form. To be honest, it is terrifying to think that such a small change could drive global trends.

It’s a challenge that Jenner doesn’t seem to register as a challenge – unless it affects her daughter, Stormi.

“I also think that she is exposed to all the negativity that comes with the Internet,” said Jenner.

“I’m just trying my best, even when she’s little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this is not normal the way we live. It’s just our life.”

If you’d like to get a brief glimpse into this highly respected life, you can watch the full piece of Harper’s Bazaar here.

Image:

Luca and Alessandro Morelli / Harper’s Bazaar / Instagram