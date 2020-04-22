Kylie Jenner Fighting Kris Jenner with Screams in Prank Gone Wrong

Kris Jenner may be looking forward to the day when the isolated order is made for their children to return home and give them peace. The poor woman cannot sleep without interruption.

Well, if we were completely loyal, daughter Kylie ny The prank is really funny. It also made us feel the need for Kris’ loving grandchildren in her home. It seems to be the lightest and lightest sleep ever!

Kris must have been in deep sleep when her youngest daughter entered the room as if she were the host of a fierce animal show. She slowly and subtly turned around, posing with the camera in the videos she shared with her. An Instagram story.

“You guys wouldn’t believe it. I found Kris Jenner in his natural habitat,” he said as he crossed the room where Kris was thinking about his own business and trying to find his own advantage. We miss you, Kris!

Describing Kris Jenner as “extremely dangerous,” Kylie has proven herself to be brave in approaching her camera and for herself on Kris’ face. Then he took a few steps and sold high heels and was so distracting that we could still hear loud sounds in our ears.

And no, Kris didn’t move right away, but she opened her eyes slowly. The eyes of women who raised many children and endured. Kylie has completely forgotten about her ability to impress this woman.

“Are you serious?” he asked, prank’s response disappointed that it did not cause any confusion and panic. “Do you need time to wake up?”

In response, all he can say is “you’re a fool.”

It was a phrase we heard Kris use with her children, and we always felt that she made the right choice in those times because other interesting and interesting words sparked her.

A brief clip shows Kylie with a live camera on Kris’s face, this time looking for her mother’s face. The episode just ended with knowing that Kris had opened her eyes. Kyie has not released another update since.

We would like to imagine that moment with a haunting soundtrack, such as the time when Kris was finally able to capture the children of shenanigans and quantists, who turned them all away from their homes. Imagine, Kris Jenner, alone in peace and quiet … able to sleep as much as she wants.

