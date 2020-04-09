Kylie Jenner has been named the youngest Forbes self-made billionaire (Name).

Kylie Jenner Gérard: Like our taboo ban, we might be disappointed … but unlike other people, he took a pile of money and a pile to keep warm!

The 22-year-old has been the world’s youngest self-made billionaire for two years in a row. To Forbes On the contrary, despite the criticism, at least they claimed to have made the tree themselves.

As you may recall, in August 2018, when the cover of Jenner magazine was first listed as a billionaire, there was a lot of talk about the reality star’s “self-creation.” To someone from a wealthy family with limited resources, this may not seem like an appropriate term.

For. Forbes Now the record is straight – again, at least theirs. After compiling a list of the world’s billionaires each year, they confirmed the following:

“…. Kylie Jenner remains the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. Yes, the youngest (she’s 22) Yes, she did it herself (the help of a famous family is good, but she didn’t inherit her business – she created it). Yes, he is a billionaire (he has a billion dollars “)

Well, by that definition, we’ll see how the term can be used. It seems that the explanation goes down a bit, even though Forbes admits that he “helped a lot”!

Нь Kylie Cosmetics The founder was the first to defend the opposite because of this Interview magazine:.

It is not possible to use any other word than the one created, because it is true. That’s in my category. However, I do it before I start because it’s an exception Kylie Cosmetics, I had a huge platform and many fans. I haven’t received any money from my parents since I was 15 years old. I used my money to create a 100% company, not in my account, but inherited … I’m very proud of that. “

However, he acknowledged that there was some truth in the criticism, but later admitted it The New York Times:.

“I can’t say I did it alone. When it comes to finances, I don’t have any inherited money. But I had a lot of help and a huge platform.”

Whether she did it herself or not, she clung to the girl seriously. She strengthened her position on the list of billionaires in November 2019 when she sold shares in a beauty company for $ 600 million.

