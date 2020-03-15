Kylie Jenner is beautiful in Balenciaga – News Info

% MINIFYHTML4e950aa4ab6f603375de8e83e419fa6411%

Kylie Jenner is beautiful in the new photos where the 22-year-old billionaire and mother of one is wearing Balenciaga. Kylie posed at her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters with a Balenciaga plaid shirt, umbrella-wrapped shirt and steel gray pants. The shirt was designed for men and was oversized, giving Kylie a fresh, modern vibe. The pants were designed for women. The dress is from the Balenciaga Resort 2020 line. Kylie was struck in a gray armchair and resting her feet on a table. Three magazine shelves were on the cover with Kylie and her sister Kendall. The magazines were Harper’s Bazaar, Paper and Interview.

Kylie paired the dress with a plexiglass embellishment, a Prada hat, and photos of her with the hat going viral. With long blonde hair, Kylie’s hair was slid under the hem of her hat as she casually rested in the office as a boss.

Carrying a large Bottega Veneta bag, Kylie was seen carrying her Nero colored bag. Theanta costs about $ 2,700. For the shoe, Kylie donned the Air Jordan 5.

Kylie shared two photos of herself in gear with her 165.9 million followers on Instagram. You can see those pictures below.

While Kylie Jenner looks glamorous in Balenciaga, she is also the mother of two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shared with rapper Travis Scott. Although the two split up last October and were raising Stormi together, new reports suggest that Kylie and Travis have reunited and are living together. Although they have not published photos of the couple (the two were seen together before, during and after Stormi Webster’s birthday) it is believed that the two were again together and even lived under the same roof.

In addition to Kylie Jenner’s wardrobe, the young businesswoman has also recently made headlines for her hairstyles. Although Kylie’s natural hair color is very dark, and her real hair is just below the ear, she is known to wear many wigs and strands to give the illusion that her hair is too long.

Recently, Kylie has been wearing honey blonde wigs that reach up to the middle of her back and some under her waist. What do you think of Kylie Jenner at Balaenciaga?



