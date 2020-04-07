Kylie Jenner mocks “ABCDEFG” Kourtney Kardashian from KUWTK

Kylie Jenner is having fun at TikTok.

The reality television star was hanging around with her mother Kris Jenner to recreate the classic Keeping Up With The Kardashians scene.

Fans of the series will remember Kourtney’s cult speech “ABCDEFG” to former Scott Disney when she wanted to end the conversation.

Kylie faked this moment on TikTok, taking on the role of her older sister, while Kris was pretty good Scott.

In the Scott clip – played by Kris – says: “So are we cool? Do we agree

Kourtney replies: “ABCDEFG I have to go.”

More: Kylie Jenner



“What the hell does ABCDEFG mean?” asks Scott.

“It’s just a phrase that I like to use … it means the conversation is over.”

We love Kylie’s additional flourish in that she puts on her sunglasses with an attitude before drinking a drink.

In the original scene, Kourtney adds: “G, goodbye.”

ABCDEFGH I have to go, maybe it worked a little better, but this moment is still classic.

Kylie Jenner is closed with her two-year-old daughter Stormi and shares what they do at home on their Instagram page.

The 22-year-old recently said she would like to give Stormi brothers and sisters.

Honestly, she learned about motherhood at an Instagram session with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

“I want seven children, but not now,” she explained.

“Pregnancy is not just a joke, it’s a serious matter and it’s hard, I’m not ready for it yet.

Do you have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk by calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – I love to hear from you.

MORE: Jeremy Clarkson recalls “strong” arm wrestling “Boris Johnson” who underwent intensive coronavirus therapy

MORE: John Cusack says “5G will prove harmful to human health” after conspiracy theories connect it with coronavirus