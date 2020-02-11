Kylie Jenner pregnant with triplets?

Kylie Jenner is not pregnant with triplets. This completely unfounded rumor appears on the pages of a tabloid this week, but it’s not true. Gossip Cop can expose it.

The supermarket tabloid northwest this week claims to have inside knowledge of the reality star’s alleged secret pregnancy. The article appeared after Jenner posted a filter selfie on Instagram with three butterflies fluttering on her face. The filter allegedly convinced “everyone” that “there is a cryptic meaning behind it,” says a “longtime friend” of Jenner.

The supposed old friend doesn’t really confirm the pregnancy, just speculates that the three butterflies indicate three babies are coming. The “insider” continues: “This time, Kylie really wants a multiple pregnancy … it’s one of the few things her sisters haven’t done.” Throw them back on their arms just six weeks after they were born in 2018. “

It is quite possible that Jenner would like to have more children later. Gossip Cop sees no truth about the claim being made here. The Instagram filter, which NW reads far too far into, has nothing to do with imaginary future children – but it is connected to who she currently has. The filter is part of the marketing campaign for Jenner’s new butterfly makeup line, inspired by and named after her two-year-old daughter Stormi.

If the tabloid is looking for evidence of a new addition to the Kardashian / Jenner clan, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner aren’t the best choice. People Magazine, a much more reputable source for celebrity news, confirmed last week that Scott and Jenner are no longer in a relationship. Stormi’s parents are reportedly “spending more and more time together,” but her daughter is the main reason. A source told people that the two of them appear to be “very happy”, but it is far too early to say whether they will get back together.

This is not the first time that NW has invented pregnancy stories about Kris Jenner’s youngest daughter. Shortly after Stormi’s birth in 2018, the magazine published a story that incorrectly claimed that Kylie herself confirmed that she was pregnant again. The following year, the tabloid planned that the star wanted to have a baby with her ex Tyga after she separated from Scott. It seems that NW can’t get enough of making up false pregnancy stories about Jenner, however Gossip Cop both articles eliminated as fraud. And until Jenner really gets pregnant, We will continue to expose these ridiculous rumors.

swell

Kylie Jenner on Instagram. “Please take us to StormiWorld.” February 1, 2020.

Rosenstein, Jenna and Amy Mackelden. “Kylie Jenner’s next cosmetic collaboration is with her daughter Stormi.” Harper’s Bazaar, January 19, 2020.

Corinthios, Aurelie. “Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott ‘spend more time together’ but are not an official couple: source.” People Magazine, February 7, 2020.

Gossip Cop Staff. “Kylie Jenner pregnant again?” Gossip Cop, June 5, 2018.

Scott, Hugh. “Kylie Jenner has a baby with Tyga to take revenge on Travis Scott?” Gossip Cop, October 8, 2019.