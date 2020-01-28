Kylie Jenner publishes another photo that teases the Stormi collection

It’s only a week before her second birthday and Stormi is already celebrating the start of her makeup collection. Kylie Jenner pulled out all the stops and hosted a butterfly-themed party to celebrate the launch of the new collection, inspired by none other than her two-year beauty!

Stormi will definitely sit on her own empire before she even learns how to tie her own shoelaces!

This party was not a joke

TheThings first told you about the poster teaser that Kylie had released for this new branch of her cosmetic line, but that just wasn’t enough. In true Kylie fashion, she hosted a party that most 2-year-olds could only dream of.

Butterflies galore!

This happy little two-year-old fashionista has been invited to a party that she will not soon forget, including a butterfly arch that led to an enchanted butterfly garden! Tiny butterfly accents adorned every glass and drink served, and Daily Mail reports that Kylie even wore pants with a butterfly print.

Cosmetics and nails too!

For those of you who have taken care of Kylie’s always up-to-date nails, she has also taken the butterfly theme into her manicure. Allure added a quote from Kylie to her butterfly nails; “Stormi Collection nails for the celebration of my baby tomorrow”, further proof of the thought and careful attention to detail that went into this lavish party.

Everything that Kylie touches seems to turn to gold. So we are sure that the release date of this line on February 1st will break the internet within minutes!

