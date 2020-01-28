Kylie Jenner says she flies in the same helicopter after Kobe Bryant’s fatal crash

Kylie Jenner has paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter Gianna and the seven others who lost their lives in the tragic helicopter accident on Sunday, January 26th.

“Rest in peace and pray for these families,” she wrote in her Instagram story. “I still can’t believe it – that was the helicopter I would fly with this pilot from time to time, Ara.

“He was such a nice man,” continued the beauty mogul. “Hold on to your loved ones.”

Kylie Jenner paid tribute to victims on Instagram (Instagram)

Since then, TMZ has announced that Jenner is not the only one in Reality TV’s royal family to fly the helicopter.

According to the publication, the 22-year-old hired the helicopter to take her brother Rob Kardashian Dream’s daughter with her third birthday in November 2019.

“Dreamed of their first helicopter flight,” Jenner wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of the trip they flew over the Hollywood sign. “Happy birthday, baby … you’re a present.”

Dream Kardashian is believed to have flown in the same helicopter last November. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Jessica Simpson shared photos of the terrible accident that was recorded in her back yard.

“Eric took this photo of our back yard right after the accident happened when Kobe, his daughter and other beautiful souls were raised to be with God forever,” Simpson wrote online.

“We could see the emergency helicopters flying over our house and I felt the loss.

“I felt the power in the sky separate to make room for the greatest angel.”

According to recent reports, Bryant (41) and Gianna (13) flew to Thousand Oaks (California) to play a basketball game in which Gianna was supposed to play and Bryant would train.

The helicopter is said to have crashed into a hill at 9.45 a.m. while flying through such extreme fog that the local police grounded their own planes.

Firefighters work at the site of a helicopter accident that killed former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others on board. (AP)

The Los Angeles Times reported that the air traffic control told the pilot that the helicopter had flown “too low” before losing contact and crashing. Debris was scattered across an area the size of a football, killing everyone on board.

Rubble of a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter belonging to the former Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant lying in the hills after a crash in Calabasas, California (AP)

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa (37) and children Natalia (18), Bianka (three) and Capri (seven months).

