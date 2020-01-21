Kylie Jenner says she wants to have four kids! | Kylie jenner

Kylie jenner already thinking about getting Pregnant again!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was candid in a YouTube video titled “Prepare with us: Kim and Kylie“Tuesday, 21 of January.

In the video, Kylie his sister Kim KardashianMake-up with KKW BEAUTY and Kylie Cosmetics, including its new Lipstick Kit shade, Girls Trip, which will be launched on Wednesday.

When a fan asked, “how Kim manages to be a mother of four and her professional life – and Kylie, do you see yourself with four children? ” Kylie replied, “I certainly see myself having four children.”

“I don’t have a chronology on this”, Kylie added. “I don’t know if I will have four children tomorrow or if I will have four children in seven years.”

Kylie jenner already sharing a one year old girl stormi with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

