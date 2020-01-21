Kylie Jenner says she wants to have four kids! | Kylie jenner

Kylie jenner already thinking about getting Pregnant again!
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was candid in a YouTube video titled “Prepare with us: Kim and Kylie“Tuesday, 21 of January.
In the video, Kylie his sister Kim KardashianMake-up with KKW BEAUTY and Kylie Cosmetics, including its new Lipstick Kit shade, Girls Trip, which will be launched on Wednesday.
When a fan asked, “how Kim manages to be a mother of four and her professional life – and Kylie, do you see yourself with four children? ” Kylie replied, “I certainly see myself having four children.”
“I don’t have a chronology on this”, Kylie added. “I don’t know if I will have four children tomorrow or if I will have four children in seven years.”
Kylie jenner already sharing a one year old girl stormi with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.
READ MORE: Kylie Jenner joins her famous family for a sushi dinner in Malibu
(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tb5JWIGRka4 (/ integrated)
Prepare with us: Kim and Kylie
Like Just Jared Jr. on FB