Kylie Jenner says she wants to have seven children

Kylie Jenner she said she wanted to have seven children, but she wasn’t ready to give up Stormi an older brother now.

During her participation on Instagram Live with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou save money DoorDash’s #DoYourPart Challenge, ny “With the Kardashians” The star opened up about having more kids in the future.

“I don’t want another baby right now. I want to have seven children instead of now,” Kylie says, sharing her 2-year-old daughter Stormi with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

The 22-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics said she was “not ready” to get pregnant again when she had her first wish.

“Pregnancy is not just a joke,” Kylie told Stassie. “It’s very important and it’s difficult. I’m not ready for it yet.”

The DoorDash Challenge #DoYourPart, in partnership with Feeding America, helps provide food for families including coronavirus infection. Kylie also talked about how she kept Stormi safe when they attacked at home.

“I bought Stormi all the outdoor games, bouncy houses, slippers and slides, everything,” she said on Instagram Live. “He is out there every day. I always try to keep him.”

“As a kid, he had no idea what was going on in life but it was amazing,” Kylie added.

The reality of stars in the past about his plans to expand his family in January.

While participating in Q&A fans like his sister Kim Kardashian’s designing, they both answered the fan questions: “How does Kim become the mother of four and her life? And Kylie, do you find yourself with four children?”

“I find that I’m confident about having four children, I don’t even know when,” Kylie added, “I have no way out and I don’t know if I have four children tomorrow or if I have children. I’m four in seven years. “

As fans know, the Kar-Jenner family has many children. Kim has four children – North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and A Psalm, 8 months – who does he share with his wife? Kanye West. While Kylie’s sister Kourtney have three children – Penelope, 7, Mason, 10, and State, 5, – Khloe, like Kylie, has one child, one 1 year old daughter True.

Since marriage Kris Jenner having six children, it appears that Kylie wants to be with her relatives.

